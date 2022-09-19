Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s Piper will help close her state funeral with a rendition of the traditional piece Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after a service at Westminster Abbey today (19 September).

The state funeral is scheduled to begin at 11am and guests have begun to arrive at the cathedral in London.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the order of service and the music that will be played during the funeral.

It will include a traditional piece performed by the Queen’s Piper.

Who is the piper, what is the role and what song will be played?

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the Queen’s Piper and what song will they perform?

Pipe Major Paul Burns, the monarch’s personal player at the time of her death, will perform as the service comes to an end and the congregation stands, before the coffin leaves Westminster Abbey for Windsor.

Maj Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland is the 17th holder of the role.

He will perform a rendition of the traditional bagpipe piece Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

What is the Queen’s Piper?

The role is given to the monarch’s personal piper.

It was established in 1843 during the reign of Queen Victoria.

The Queen’s Piper is a position in the British Royal Household in which the holder of the office is responsible for playing the bagpipes at the Sovereign’s request.

Queen Victoria established the role after visiting the Marquess of Breadalbane at Taymouth Castle and discovering that the Marquess had her own personal pipe player.

Maj Burns is the 17th holder of the role and has held the position since 2021.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A piper walks in the Queen's coffin procession out of the St Giles' Cathedral on September 13, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The coffin carrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport where it will be flown to London and transferred to Buckingham Palace by road. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What other music will be played?

Before the service, Matthew Jorysz, assistant organist of the abbey, will play a series of pieces including Elegy Op 58 by Sir Edward Elgar, Reliqui Domum Meum by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, and Fantasy On O Paradise by Malcolm Williamson.

He will also play Romanza (Symphony no 5 in D) by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Robert Quinney.

The sub-organist will play two pieces by Elgar – Andante Espressivo (Sonata in G Op 28) and Sospiri Op 70.

Hymns sung during the service will include The Lord’s My Shepherd, The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

The Lord’s My Shepherd, featuring lyrics from Psalm 23, featured during the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and was said to have been a favourite of hers.

After Maj Burns’ performance of Sleep, Dearie, Sleep, the sub-organist will play Johann Sebastian Bach piece Fantasia in C Minor as the procession of the coffin begins.

During the procession on Wednesday carrying the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for her lying in state, a number of different marches were performed.

They included Beethoven’s Funeral Marches No 1-3 and Chopin’s Funeral March, both of which may be heard again on Monday.