The Queen leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

The Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday (17 September) night.

They will observe a 15 minute vigil, with Prince William and Prince Harry wearing military uniform at the request of King Charles.

The Queen has been lying-in-state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday (14 September).

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have turned out to pay their respects, with some even queueing overnight in single digit temperatures.

On Friday (16 September) night, the Queen’s children held a vigil at her coffin at 7.30pm, this is formally known as the Vigil of the Princes and included King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

But who are the Queen’s grandchildren? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Queen’s grandchildren and members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping of the Colour (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the Queen’s grandchildren?

The Queen had eight grandchildren by her four children.

King Charles and his first wife Princess Diana had Prince William, Prince of Wales (39) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (38).

Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips, an Olympic gold medalist, had Zara Tindall (40) and Peter Phillips (44).

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York had Princess Beatrice (33) and Princess Eugenie (32).

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex had Lady Louise Windsor (18) and James Viscount Severn (14).

Here are the Queen’s eight grandchildren:

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Pic: Getty Images)

Prince William is second in line to the throne.

The 39-year-old studied at St Andrews University, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

The couple married in 2011, and have three children together: Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne after his brother, nephews and niece.

The 38-year-old went into the military, studying at Sandhurst before serving two tours in Afghanistan.

Following on from his military career he set up the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded servicemen and women.

He married actress Meghan Markle in 2018, with the couple deciding to give up royal duties in 2020 and relocate to America.

He and the Duchess of Sussex have two children together, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4).

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice of York at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and is ninth in line to the throne.

After studying at Goldsmiths University in London, she went into business and now works for American software company Afiniti in New York.

In 2020 she married the property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the pair have one child, Sienna Elizabeth (1).

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie of York arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie, is Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter and is 11th in line to the throne.

After studying at Newcastle University she took on a directing role at art gallery Hauser and Wirth.

She is most known for her charity work with Children in Crisis and Anti-Slavery International.

In 2018 she married brand manager Jack Brooksbank, the pair have one child together, August Philip (1).

Lady Louise Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn

The youngest of the Queen’s grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, are the daughter and son of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The siblings are 14th and 15th in line to the throne.

Peter Phillips

Princess Eugenie, Peter Philips and his daughters Isla Philips and Savannah Philips (Pic: Getty Images)

The Queen’s oldest grandson, Peter Phillips is Princess Anne’s son, although he does not have a royal title.

After graduating from the University of Exeter, where he studied sports science, he went into business working for Jaguar and Williams.

He has two daughters, Savannah (11) and Isla (10), who are the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall attends the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (Pic: Getty Images)

Princess Anne’s second child, Zara Tindall studied at the University of Exeter, training to become a physiotherapist and does not have a royal title.

Tindall competed at the London 2012 Olympics as a member of Team GB’s Equestrian team, winning silver.

She is married to former rugby player, Mike Tindall and the pair have three children Mia Grace (8), Lena Elizabeth (4) and Lucas Philip (1), who are the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

Where will they stand in the vigil?

All eight grandchildren will attend the vigil at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, the Prince and Wales will stand at the head of the Queen’s coffin, with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips lining at his side.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will stand at the foot of the coffin, with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at his side.

Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, will stand at the middle of the Queen’s coffin.

Prince Harry and Prince William will be wearing their military uniform at the request of the King, whilst the other grandchildren will be wearing morning suits and black dresses.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Mondauy (19 September).

The period of lying-in-state will end at 6.30am and the Queen’s coffin will be taken by Royal procession from Westminister Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The state funeral will be held at 11am, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

At midday there will be a two-minutes silence held across the UK.

After the service, the coffin will travel in a procession led by King Charles to Wellington Arch.