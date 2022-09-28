The Duchess of Sussex paused weekly episodes of her hit podcast during the mourning period

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes is set to return to Spotify on 4 October 2022.

The hit podcast took a four week break from releasing weekly episodes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, has returned to California after supporting her husband at the monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The new episode of her Archetypes podcast will feature comedian Margaret Cho, as they discuss Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry and her career.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images)

Streaming platform Spotify previously announced that they would be pausing the releases of Archetypes “during the official mourning period”.

A period of mourning was observed by members of the royal family until Monday 26 September, one week after the funeral of the Queen.

Before the death of Her Majesty, Meghan had released three episodes of her podcast on Spotify.

The first two episodes of the hit podcast featured several mentions of the Duchess’ experience of her life within the royal family.

So far listeners have been given conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling as they share their lives with the Duchess.

Meghan has been talking to famous women about their upbringing and key moments in their lives that have shaped them

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle travelled to the UK at the start of September to participate in several events with their charities.

Due to the passing of Her Majesty on Thursday 8 September, the couple were forced to extend their stay in the country to attend the funeral.

Following the death of the Queen, Meghan joined Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate for a walk near Windsor Castle to greet the public.

The now Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Kate - were recently joined outside Windsor Castle by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several appearances during their time in the UK, including at the lying-in-state and the Queen’s funeral.

It is thought that Meghan and Harry have now returned home to California to be with their two children.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have also made their returns back to work, visiting Anglesey and Swansea in Wales on Tuesday.

The heir to the throne shared that he was now learning Welsh after being named the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother.