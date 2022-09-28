Having been accused of sexual abuse in the US, Prince Andrew has been given the last place on the list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been moved towards the bottom of the Royal Family website, sitting only just above disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat just below Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were residing in the UK.

The Royal Family website has an ‘about’ section for each person, and it seems to be in ranking order with The King, The Princess of Wales and The Queen Consort sitting in the top three.

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan lost Hers and His Majesty titles, when they moved to the United States two years ago after stepping down as working royals.

Despite their move across the pond, they were only moved down slightly on the website and were placed just below the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex.

The website has been reworked since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and now Prince Harry and Meghan’s profiles can be found third and second to last respectively.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England. The Queen's Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the grandson of the Queen, yet the late monarch’s cousins are now above him and his wife in the ranking order.

The Sussexes have been positioned below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s page states: “As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family.

“They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

“Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.”

The last spot on the list has been given to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was accused of sexual abuse in the US following links to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the funeral service of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge on June 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo Mark Richards - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

He subsequently stepped down as a working royal, amid the allegations and defended the case “as a private citizen”.

The Duke of York’s about page states: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties.”

Prince Michael of Kent, 80, and his wife, Marie-Christine, have been removed from the page completely since the rework.