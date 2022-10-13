The jewel in Netflix’s crown is back and bigger than ever - and it’s coming to screens soon

The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest properties and fans have been waiting patiently for the fifth season.

They won’t have to wait much longer, with the premiere date on the horizon. The show tells the story of the rise and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the public and private lves of the Royal Family.

Season five may arguably have one of the most-anticipated storylines of the show, with Princess Diana set to take centre stage. However, attention is now turning to the sixth and final season - what can we expect and do we know when it’ll be out?

The Crown season 5 looks to be set throughout one of Queen Elizabeth II’s tumultuous times - the 90s

When is The Crown season six out?

Netflix have confirmed that season five of The Crown will release worldwide on 9 November. It was announced during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event on 24 September, with fans left surprise at the show dropping so soon.

As for season six - there is currently no airdate. Going by past premiere patterns, and in line with the season five premiere, the series could come as soon as November 2023.

However, filming for the show’s sixth series was paused in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Creator Peter Morgan said: “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

It is too soon to say whether this break in filming could push the expected airdate further back.

Who will play Charles and Diana in The Crown season six?

The show has historically cycled through different casts over its run, with actresses and actors portraying members of the Royal Family in different generations of their lives.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith famously played the young couple of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during season one and two, while the baton was handed over to Olivia Coleman and Tobias Menzies for season three and four. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will portray the pair for season five and six.

Charles has also become a key role in the series, with Josh O’Conner shooting to fame for his portrayal of the young prince in his 20s from season three until season four. The older Charles will be portrayed by Dominic West for season five and six.

Diana also became a major player in the series in series four. Emma Corrin joined Josh O’Conner onscreen for some of the show’s most famous scenes. Despite only playing Diana for one series, the actress brokethrough and was celebrated for her performance.

Elizabeth Debicki will take up the role in season five and will carry it through until the show’s sixth and final season.

What time period will The Crown season six cover?

Each season of The Crown typically spans around a decade. Season one covered from the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947 until 1955, while season two covered the Suez Crisis in 1956 until 1964.

Season three spanned from 1964 until 1977; season four from 1979 until 1984, covering the wedding of Charles and Diana.

Season five is expected to cover from the mid 80s until the mid 90s, including major events such as the divorce of Charles and Diana.