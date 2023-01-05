King Charles III will officially ascend to the throne alongside Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday 6 May 2023

This year will see the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles became the king last year and inherited the crown from his mother Queen Elizabeth II who died in September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch in British history and served on the throne for a total of 70 years. Charles was the longest heir apparent and Prince of Wales in history and became the oldest person to ever ascend to the British throne at 73 years of age.

Following the death of a monarch it is traditional for there to be a period of waiting before celebrating the ascension of a new heir and Charles will be formally crowned as king on Saturday 6 May.

The coronation of Charles as king and Camilla as queen consort will take place at Westminster Abbey in an event which will forever be imprinted in British history.

Throughout the country you can expect to see mass street parties and celebrations to mark the historic occasion but is it possible to attend the coronation in person?

Here is everything you need to know.

Can I attend the coronation of King Charles III?

For the majority of people it will not be possible to go inside the abbey for the coronation and attendees are likely to be people of political importance or nobility.

However, anyone whose ancestor has played a role in a previous coronation can apply - but they must provide evidence of their hereditary right.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church (Getty Images)

The Royal Family released the following statement:

“In line with His Majesty’s wish for the event to be rooted in tradition but reflective of today, and in accordance with Government advice, a Coronation Claims Office has been created within the Cabinet Office to consider claims to perform an historic or ceremonial role.This replaces the Court of Claims, which fulfilled a similar role for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953.”

Those wishing to attend must submit their claim in writing to the Coronation Claims Office by 5.30pm on Friday 3 February 2023.

What happens at the coronation ceremony?

The royal family’s website states that the coronation ceremony is an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but is also a solemn religious ceremony.

For the past 900 years the ceremony has always taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.

During the ceremony, King Charles will take a coronation oath, before being anointed and blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Charles will then be seated on the throne and will be handed the Royal Orb and Sceptre and the crown will be placed on his head.

How to watch the coronation?

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth II made history by becoming the first British monarch to televise her coronation. Overall it is estimated that around 20 million people tuned in to watch the historic moment.