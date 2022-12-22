As the end of one year approaches, and we look forward to the next, it’s never too early to start thinking about our next holidays and breaks from work - and that means bank holidays.
No matter where in the UK you live, there are multiple chances throughout the year to enjoy a long weekend. For most of us, it’s a chance to step back from the routine of daily life, be that education or work, and enjoy quality time with friends and family. Some may travel abroad, while others may stay in this country, or some may choose to relax at home.
Most bank holidays are the same every year, although the dates usually differ slightly, for example Easter. In 2023, however, everyone will have an extra bank holiday to enjoy the coronation of King Charles III.
There are some differences in bank holiday dates across all the four nations, so we’ve put together the full list of bank holiday dates for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland so you can be prepared and plan what you would like to do with them.
Here is everything you need to know.
When are the bank holidays in England in 2023?
These are all the bank holidays for England in 2023:
- Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)
- Friday 7 April, Good Friday
- Monday 10 April, Easter Monday
- Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday
- Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday
- Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday
- Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday
- Monday 25 December, Christmas Day
- Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day
When are the bank holidays in Wales in 2023?
These are all the bank holidays for Wales in 2023:
- Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)
- Friday 7 April, Good Friday
- Monday 10 April, Easter Monday
- Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday
- Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday
- Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday
- Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday
- Monday 25 December, Christmas Day
- Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day
When are the bank holidays in Scotland in 2023?
These are all the bank holidays for Scotland in 2023:
- Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)
- Tuesday 3 January, 2 January (substitute day)
- Friday 7 April, Good Friday
- Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday
- Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday
- Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday
- Monday 7 August, Summer bank holiday
- Thursday 30 November, St Andrew’s Day
- Monday 25 December, Christmas Day
- Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day
When are the bank holidays in Northern Ireland in 2023?
These are all the bank holidays for Northern Ireland in 2023:
- Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)
- Friday 17 March, St Patrick’s Day
- Friday 7 April, Good Friday
- Monday 10 April, Easter Monday
- Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday
- Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday
- Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday
- Wednesday 12 July, Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)
- Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday
- Monday 25 December, Christmas Day
- Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day
What is a substitute bank holiday day?
If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, the next available weekday that isn’t also a bank holiday date then becomes the “substitute day”. For example, in 2022 Christmas Day has a substitute day as 25 December falls on a weekend, a Sunday to be exact. So while Christmas is on Sunday 25 December and Boxing Day on Monday 26 December, Tuesday 27 December 2021 is a substitute bank holiday day instead.