There are multiple public holidays in 2023, but the dates differ slightly in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

As the end of one year approaches, and we look forward to the next, it’s never too early to start thinking about our next holidays and breaks from work - and that means bank holidays.

No matter where in the UK you live, there are multiple chances throughout the year to enjoy a long weekend. For most of us, it’s a chance to step back from the routine of daily life, be that education or work, and enjoy quality time with friends and family. Some may travel abroad , while others may stay in this country , or some may choose to relax at home .

Most bank holidays are the same every year, although the dates usually differ slightly, for example Easter . In 2023, however, everyone will have an extra bank holiday to enjoy the coronation of King Charles III .

There are some differences in bank holiday dates across all the four nations, so we’ve put together the full list of bank holiday dates for England , Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland so you can be prepared and plan what you would like to do with them.

Here is everything you need to know.

There are multiple bank holidays to look forward to across the UK in 2023.

When are the bank holidays in England in 2023?

These are all the bank holidays for England in 2023:

Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Friday 7 April, Good Friday

Monday 10 April, Easter Monday

Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday

Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday

Monday 25 December, Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day

When are the bank holidays in Wales in 2023?

These are all the bank holidays for Wales in 2023:

Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Friday 7 April, Good Friday

Monday 10 April, Easter Monday

Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday

Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday

Monday 25 December, Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day

When are the bank holidays in Scotland in 2023?

These are all the bank holidays for Scotland in 2023:

Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Tuesday 3 January, 2 January (substitute day)

Friday 7 April, Good Friday

Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday

Monday 7 August, Summer bank holiday

Thursday 30 November, St Andrew’s Day

Monday 25 December, Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day

When are the bank holidays in Northern Ireland in 2023?

These are all the bank holidays for Northern Ireland in 2023:

Monday 2 January, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Friday 17 March, St Patrick’s Day

Friday 7 April, Good Friday

Monday 10 April, Easter Monday

Monday 1 May, Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May, King Charles’ coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May, Spring bank holiday

Wednesday 12 July, Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)

Monday 28 August, Summer bank holiday

Monday 25 December, Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December, Boxing Day

What is a substitute bank holiday day?