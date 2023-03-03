Ed Sheeran is one of the UK’s best selling artists of all time

Award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is treating fans to a brand new album. The upcoming release, titled Subtract, is an album which has generated huge interest.

Subtract was written by Sheeran during a time of great personal turmoil in his life, including the loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards. Over the last decade Sheeran has established himself as one of the most recognizable faces in the British music scene - he has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and he was awarded artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company in 2019.

Subtract is the fifth album of Sheeran’s glittering career in the music industry and the last in his decade spanning mathematical album era. Here we take a look back at all of Sheeran’s releases so far and how you can pre-order his new album.

When is Ed Sheeran’s new album out?

Ed Sheeran has announced the arrival of his new acoustic driven album Subtract which is set to hit the stores on Friday 5 May 2023. Sheeran announced the release with a video on Twitter with the caption: “Subtract will be released on 5 May 2023. Pre-order now at Ed Sheeran.com.”

Is Ed Sheeran on tour?

Ed Sheeran is planning a huge tour ahead of his fifth album which takes place from Thursday 23 March to Sunday 2 April. Sheeran is performing some of his biggest hits during the tour and he is also expected to treat fans to a new single from his album.

Fans who pre-order the new album before 9am on Tuesday 7 March are entitled to the ticket pre-sale which takes place Wednesday 8 March at 9am via Ticketmaster. A general sale for the tour also takes place a day later at 9am on Friday 10 March via Ticketmaster.

Ed Sheeran albums in order

Sheeran was helped on his path to stardom by his late friend Jamal Edwards who died last year. Sheeran rose to fame by performing the song You Need Me, I Don’t Need You in 2010 on the SBTV YouTube channel which was owned by Edwards.

The 32-year-old paid tribute to Edwards at his memorial and described him as a key contributor to his achievements. Sheeran said: “I really don’t think I would have been allowed through certain doors if it hadn’t been for Jamal.”

One year after his SBTV performance, Sheeran released his debut single The A Team in 2011 which featured on his debut album + in the same year.

+ (Plus) - 2011

Ed Sheeran released the album + in September 2011 and the album proved to be a catalyst for further success. Some of the biggest hits from Plus include Drunk, Lego House and The A Team. Sheeran was awarded best Breakthrough Artist and Best British Male Solo Artist at the 2012 Brit Awards after his debut album.

X (Multiply) - 2014

In June 2014, Sheeran returned with his second career album which was titled X. The album is currently the highest selling album of Sheeran’s career and it is best known for hits such as Photograph, Thinking Out Loud and Runaway.

NME revealed in 2019 that it was the UK’s fourth best selling album in the 21st century. X also won best British Album at the 2015 Brit Awards.

÷ (Divide) - 2017

Ed Sheeran released his third album divide in 2017 and it continued to be a huge success in the charts. Divide features some of the biggest hits from Sheeran’s career including Castle on the Hill, Shape of You and Galway Girl. Sheeran accumulated ten top 10 singles from the album on the UK single charts, breaking the record for most top 10 singles from one album.

= (Equals) - 2021

Ed Sheeran returned with his fourth album Equals in 2021. The lead single from the album Bad Habits spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles charts. The album is also known for Shivers, Be Right Now and Tides.

- (Subtract) - 2023