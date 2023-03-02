Pulp’s bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at the age of 56, it has been announced.

The band confirmed his death in a post on social media on Thursday (2 March). Mackey studied at the Royal College of Art and later joined the group in 1989.

He played across many of the band’s most successful studio albums including 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers, which gained them prominence in the UK, and their chart-topping albums 1995’s Different Class and 1998’s This Is Hardcore. Pulp’s best known line-up consisted of frontman Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Mark Webber and Mackey.

Outside of his work in Pulp, Mackey also produced and recorded with many artists including M.I.A, Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire. He also photographed and directed campaign images and motion advertising for many leading brands including Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Armani.

Pulp announced they would be reuniting for “some concerts” in 2023. However Mackey had previously announced that he would not be taking part but added: “Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

What did Mackey’s wife say on Instagram?

The Pulp bassist married his long-time girlfriend Katie Grand in 2009. In a post on Instagram following his death, she revealed that he had been in hospital in recent months.

Pulp (left to right) Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, with the award for Outstanding Song Collection during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London. Mackey, the bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, has died aged 56.

Birmingham Live reports that she wrote: “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.

“Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

What have Pulp said about Mackey’s death?

Announcing his death, Pulp’s official Instagram account shared an image of the musician climbing the Andes. The photo was captioned: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).