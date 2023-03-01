Ed Sheeran is performing in Manchester, London and Glasgow in March 2023

Ed Sheeran is back with a huge UK and European tour - with tickets likely to be in high demand.

The A Team singer-songwriter surprised fans by announcing details of the tour which coincides with his new album Subtract. Sheeran is celebrating the launch of his new material with a string of major shows in cities such as Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin.

But how can fans get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK tour and what are the key dates to watch out for? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ed Sheeran’s UK tour 2023?

Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour begins on Thursday 23 March at Manchester’s AO Arena and finishes on Sunday 2 April in Paris at the Accor Arena. The award winning singer has announced five huge shows:

Thursday 23 March - Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 24 March - London - The O2 Arena

Saturday 25 March - London - The O2 Arena

Tuesday 28 March - Glasgow, Hydro Arena

Thursday 30 March - Dublin, 3Arena

Sunday 2 April - Paris, Accor Arena

How to get pre-sale tickets

Fans can pre-order the album before 9am on Tuesday 7 March via Sheeran’s official website to gain early access to the ticket pre-sale.

Pre-sale access codes and instructions are then emailed to eligible fans at 4pm on Tuesday 7 March. The pre-sale for Ed Sheeran’s tour takes place on Wednesday 8 March at 9am. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

When do tickets go on general sale?

Ed Sheeran tour tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10 March via Ticketmaster. The 32-year-old Suffolk singer is expected to play a host of fan favourites at his upcoming show in addition to a yet to be announced brand new single from his upcoming album.

When is Ed Sheeran’s new album out?

Ed Sheeran has announced the arrival of his new album Subtract. The album is a follow up to his 2021 album = and is described in press material as the “last in his decade-spanning mathematical album era”.