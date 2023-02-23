JLS are performing in a range of venues this year including London, Belfast, Dublin and Cardiff

JLS are returning for a huge tour of UK and Ireland. (Getty Images

JLS are reuniting for a huge 15-date UK tour, it has been confirmed.

The group’s members - Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams, JB Gill and Ashton Merrygold - rose to stardom whilst competing on the X Factor in 2008. JLS went on to release a number of well-known hits including Everybody in Love, Beat Again and Eyes Wide Shut.

The news of the JLS reunion is likely to spark excitement with fans from around the world, with tickets sure to be in high demand. But when is the JLS tour and how can fans get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the JLS tour?

The ‘Everybody Say JLS’ tour gets underway on October 20 at Dublin. The four-piece group are performing at a range of venues across the UK before finishing their tour in Sheffield on 11 November.

JLS pictured at the 2021 Jingle Bell Ball. (Getty Images)

The JLS official page posted on Twitter: “The suspense is over… We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!! Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the BEST part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you.”

JLS are performing in a range of venues across the UK and Ireland. Here are a full list of all the dates to watch out for:

Friday 20 October - Dublin (3Arena)

Saturday 21 October - Belfast (SSE Arena)

Monday 23 October - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Tuesday 24 October - Bournemouth (International Centre)

Thursday 26 October - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Saturday 28 October - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Monday 30 October - Cardiff (International Arena)

Thursday 2 November - Manchester (AO Arena)

Saturday 4 November - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Monday 6 November - Brighton (Centre)

Tuesday 7 November - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Thursday 9 November - London (The O2)

Friday 10 November - London (The O2)

Saturday 11 November - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

How to get tickets

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for JLS’s tour at 9am on Wednesday 1 March. Fans can sign up for presale on the JLS website , the deadline for this window is 5pm on Tuesday 28 February.