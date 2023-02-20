Busted star Charlie Simpson was the winner of The Masked Singer in 2023

Rhino performing in The Masked Singer finale (Credit: ITV)

ITV has confirmed plans to renew The Masked Singer for a brand new series.

The programme involves a range of celebrities who are disguised in a costume of their choice. Each celebrity sings each week in the hope of progressing to the final - while the contestant with the fewest amount of votes reveals their identity before exiting the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Busted star Charlie Simpson triumphed in this year’s competition while wearing a rhino outfit. He joins a distinguished group of former winners such as Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia. The new series of the programme is expected to generate a great deal of excitement but what has been about series 5 of The Masked Singer and when is it likely to return to our screens?

Here is everything we know so far.

Is The Masked Singer returning in 2024?

The Masked Singer is back for another series in 2024 with 12 new celebrities being lined up for the part guessing game and singing show.

Charlie Simpson of Busted was the winner of The Masked Singer 2023. (Getty Images)

Kate Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “The Masked Singer has once again as unmissable event television. Keeping the nation guessing throughout its eight week run. We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind the infamous masks and look forward to welcoming the series back next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there a new series of The Masked Dancer?

ITV are not planning to renew The Masked Dancer this year. The Masked Dancer followed a similar format to The Masked Singer and it featured many of the same cast members such as presenter Joel Dommett and judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross. The broadcaster is planning to rest the show instead and a potential return date has not been determined.

Who is likely to judge the new series of The Masked Singer?

The judges have not yet been confirmed for The Masked Singer season five. Since series 2 the show has featured comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora and comedy chat show host Jonathan Ross.

Masked Singer season five potential start date?

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV are yet to confirm an official start date for season five of The Masked Singer, however it is not expected to air until next year in 2024. Traditionally The Masked Singer begins on the first weekend of the year, with the competition taking place over a period of eight weeks.

If it is to follow a similar pattern then we can expect season five of The Masked Singer to begin on Saturday 6 January 2024. Here are the start and end dates of the last four seasons of The Masked Singer: