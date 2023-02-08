Tom Jones is returning to the Welsh capital for the first time in 20 years and tickets are expected to be in high demand

Jones’ return to the capital is expected to draw in a huge audience of fans from around the world. But when is Jones performing in Cardiff and when do tickets go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Tom Jones performing in Cardiff?

Jones will be making his return to Cardiff Castle on Friday 21 July 2023 as part of his ‘Ages and Stages’ tour. It follows two immensely popular shows which took place at The Principality last year, in which Jones appeared alongside The Stereophonics.

Jones is a key part of Cardiff based event organisers DEPOT Live’s exciting summer schedule.

Tom Jones is expected to perform controversial 60s hit Delilah. (Getty Images)

Jones tweeted: “Wales…I’ll see you in July!”

Nick Saunder, founder of DEPOT Live expressed his excitement. He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the voice from Pontypridd back to the Welsh capital this summer; we know it’s something that people have waited a long time for. We can’t think of a more perfect setting for Tom than the castle.”

Here is a full list for the singers UK tour dates and venues:

Friday 16 June - Ormeau Park, Belfast

Wednesday 5 July - Stanmer Park, Brighton

Saturday 15 July - Leicestershire County Cricket Ground, Leicestershire

Friday 21 July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Saturday 22 July - Newbury Racecourse, Newbury

Wednesday 26 July - Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Will Delilah be on the setlist?

Tom Jones 1960s hit Delilah has been the subject of great controversy in recent weeks after Welsh Rugby Union chiefs confirmed that they have banned the song from being played at the national stadium ahead of the six nations.

The song released in 1968 has lyrics which tell the story of a jealous lover stabbing his unfaithful partner.

Concert organisers have confirmed that Delilah will appear on the setlist for Jones’s performance in Cardiff.

Jones has previously defended the lyrics to the song, saying: “If it’s going to be taken literally I think it takes the fun out of it. It’s just something that happens in life and he just loses it.

“The great thing about the song everyone picks up on is the chorus. I don’t think they are really thinking about it.”

Ticket details

Fans of Jones can get presale tickets for his Cardiff show from Live Nation on Thursday 9 February at 10am. You can register for presale tickets through the Live Nation website.

The Ticketmaster , Depot Live and Cuffe & Taylor presale will all also go live at 10am on Thursday 9 February and will be available until 9am on Friday 10 February.

The O2 Priority presale kicked off at 10am on Wednesday 8 February, and will run till Friday 10 February at 9am.

Tickets go on general sale a day later at 10am on Friday 10 February. General sale tickets are also sold on the Live Nation website.

The exact price for tickets for Jones’s Cardiff show have not yet been revealed, however based on his show in Brighton which takes place on Wednesday 5 July, it is estimated that ticket prices will range from £50.65 for a standard ticket and £106.80 for a VIP ticket.

