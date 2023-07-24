Tom Jones will return to Cardiff Castle for another homecoming show on Monday, 24 June

Tom Jones will be returing to Cardiff Castle for yet another show tonight.

The iconic pop singer played his first concert in the Welsh capital for 20 years on Friday (21 July). He will play two more shows - one on Monday (24 July) and another on Saturday, 5 August.

But what time will it start - and how long will he be on stage? Here's all you need to know:

How long are Tom Jones concerts?

He recently performed a headline show at Festival de Carcassonne 2023 on 17 July. He took to the stage at 9.30pm and performed until 11.20pm. The set lasted 1 hour 50 minutes.

For his first Cardiff show in 20 years, Tom Jones was on stage for 2 hours from 8.30pm until 10.30pm.

What time does Tom Jones concerts in Cardiff start and end?

The doors will open at 5pm, according to the venues website. He will be joined by support act Far From Saints for his next show at the Castle.