Tom Jones will be joined by Far From Saints and Ward Thomas in his upcoming shows

Tom Jones has made a triumphant return to Cardiff this month.

The legendary singer is playing his first shows in the Welsh capital for 20 years. It includes three nights at Cardiff Castle split across July and August.

The Delilah singer will perform for around two hours at each show in Cardiff. But who are his support acts?

Here is all you need to know:

Who are the support and opening acts for Cardiff Castle shows?

Tom Jones will be joined by two different opening acts during his shows in Cardiff. For the concerts on 21 July and 24 July, the support act will be Far From Saints.

However if you are going to see Tom Jones at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 5 August, British country-pop duo Ward Thomas will open for him.

Who are Far From Saints?

You might be unfamiliar with the name of this new trio - Far From Saints - but feature members from bands you will definitely have heard of! The group features Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones who has teamed up with The Wind and The Wave's Dwight Baker and Austin's Patty Lynn.

The group released their debut self-titled album in June of this year. On Spotify, the group describe their sound as spanning country, rock, folk and Americana.

Far From Saints most popular songs on Spotify include: Let's Turn This Back Around and Screaming Hallelujah.

Who are Ward Thomas?

British twins Catherine and Lizzy form the country-duo Ward Thomas. The band has been called "Britain's first country stars".

They have released five albums including UK number one Cartwheels - which was dropped in 2016 and featured tracks such as Carry You Home and the title track.