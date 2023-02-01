The 1968 Tom Jones hit will no longer be sang at at home matches for the Welsh national rugby team after a decision by the Welsh Rugby Union

The Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ has been banned from the Principality Stadium ahead of the kick off of Wales’ Six Nations campaign. (Credit: Getty Images)

Welsh rugby fans will no longer hear the Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ at home matches for the national team, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced. The Welsh National Team is set to kick off their Six Nations campaign this weekend, when they face Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

However, one missing aspect fans may notice at the match is that of Tom Jones’ classic song ‘Delilah’. It comes after allegation were levelled at the WBU over “toxic culture”. In a statement the union said that it has “sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song has been used at Welsh sporting event for many years, with Tom Jones’ famous connection to his country an obvious link. It has been used by rugby fans since at least the 1970s.

But why has the song been banned? And what is the subject matter of ‘Delilah’? Here’s everythign you need to know.

Why has ‘Delilah’ been banned by Welsh Rugby Union?

The banning of the song comes after scathing allegations were made in a recent BBC documentary about the “toxic culture” within the WRU. This includes allegation of sexism, racism and homophobia.

Advertisement

“Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” a Principality Stadium statement said.

Fans of Wales react during the Autumn International match between Wales and Australia (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music play list during international matches in 2015. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.”

This is because ‘Delilah’ tells the story of a woman who was murdered by her boyfriend after being seen with another man. The statement continued: “The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

Advertisement

What is the meaning of ‘Delilah’?

The Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ has been banned from the Municipality Stadium ahead of the kick off of Wales’ Six Nations campaign. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 1968 song was a hit when it was released and has beome one of Tom Jones’ most recognisable songs. However, the upbeat chorus of ‘why, why, why Delilah?’ does not match the subject matter.

It tells the story of ‘Delilah’, a young woman who is killed by her boyfriend after she is caught with another man. The song’s verses follow her boyfriend spying on the couple through a window and confronting her about the situation the next morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The titular ‘Delilah’ then laughs in his face over the cheating. Her boyfriend then reaches for a knife and stabs her to death, before waiting for the police to arrive and arrest him.