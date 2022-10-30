Anthonia, David, Mark and Naomi battled it out in the final episode of this year’s edition of the ITV talent competition

The final of The Voice 2022 took place this weekend, with the ITV singing competition pitting four people - Anthonia, David, Mark and Naomi - against each other.

While most former contestants - Becky Hill aside - haven’t had much luck translating their talent show successes into real-world fame and fortune, this year’s lineup will be hoping to buck the trend.

So, which of Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am’s proteges won The Voice 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

The Voice 2022 crowned its winner this weekend (image: PA)

What happened in The Voice 2022 final?

ITV brought us The Voice 2022 final at 8pm on Saturday (29 October). Presented by Emma Willis, each contestant had to perform at least two songs - one of which was a duet with their singing coach.

Advertisement

These were the four finalists in this year’s series of The Voice, and the songs they performed in a bid to capture the crown:

Anthonia Edwards – Team Tom Jones

The 25-year-old nurse from Blackheath, London secured the very first ‘yes’ of the series during its blind audition phase.

She kicked off her bid to win the series with ‘When The Party’s Over’ by Billie Eilish. Next came ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s World’ by James Brown, which she sang with Sir Tom Jones. For her final track, Edwards chose to sing Justin Bieber track ‘Anyone’.

David Adeogun – Team Olly Murs

Advertisement

A 20-year-old student, also from London, Adeogun stunned audiences with his rendition of ‘In The Silence’ by JP Cooper in the first round.

During the final, he performed the Liverpool fan favourite ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ which was originally from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. His duet with Olly Murs was Elton John’s ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’. For the musical dessert course, Adeogun served up a rendition of Rihanna tune ‘Diamonds’.

Mark Howard – Team Anne Marie

The self-described “singing estate agent” performed Ariana Grande hit ‘One Last Time’ and then spiced up our lives in a duet with his coach Anne-Marie with Spice Girls banger ‘Viva Forever’.

Naomi Johnson – Team Will.I.Am

Advertisement

26-year-old Bristolian, Johnson sang ‘Fighter’ by noughties pop icon Christina Aguilera. Her duet with Will.i.Am was Beyonce dancefloor filler ‘Crazy In Love’.

Who won The Voice 2022?

In a third victory for ‘Team Tom’, it was Anthonia Edwards who secured the 2022 title. She has won a record deal with Universal imprint UMOD. Pre-2017 winners of the show (i.e. those who won the BBC version) used to get a £100,000 cash prize.

Edwards’ version of Justin Bieber’s song ‘Anyone’ has now been released as her debut single. "Winning The Voice was unexpected, but really welcome at this stage in my life," she said after the show.

Advertisement

Sir Tom Jones added: "Her voice and talent rose above a very competitive field and speaks for itself, so I am by no means surprised Anthonia is our series 11 winner. When I first heard her at the blinds, I knew she had something really special; having the opportunity to work with her this series has been nothing but joy from beginning to end."

Adeogun came in second place, followed by Johnson and Howard.

Anthonia Edwards will be hoping for a better career than previous The Voice champions (image: PA)

When is the next series of The Voice?

There is a big question mark over when next year’s edition of The Voice will take place. Up until this year, it had always been broadcast in the spring.