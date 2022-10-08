Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will host Eurovision in 2023

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The UK is hosting the competition next year after the current winners Ukraine was deemed unable to host because of the Russian invasion. Sam Ryder finished second in the competition earlier this year after his performance of the song Space Man.

Liverpool which is twinned with the Ukrainian city of Odesa, faced Glasgow in the final run-off after a list of 20 candidates was whittled down by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event. Glasgow was the bookies favourite, however Liverpool was named the host on Friday (7 October) evening.

The city has been preparing its bid since June and those behind the plans say “hundreds and hundreds of hours” have been spent devising plan which pays homage to this year’s winner Ukraine. As well as the contest itself, a full cultural programme will be put on to welcome Eurovision to Merseyside.

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool next year, Graham Norton announced on Friday. It will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in the city. It has a capacity of 11,000, PA reports.

A date has also been confirmed for the Grand Final of the song contest next year, it will be held in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May 2023. Semi-finals will take place in the run up to the Grand Final on Tuesday (9 May) and Thursday (11 May).

File photo dated 26/04/2022 of the Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC's The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

When do tickets go on sale and how much will they cost?

Eurovision has yet to announce when tickets will go on sale for the semi-finals and grand final in Liverpool 2023. The prices have not been confirmed for the event either. Eurovision’s website says that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, will take a little longer to decide while organisers evaluate how much space is needed for the production inside the venue.”

Once ready, tickets will go on sale for nine shows in Liverpool over the week of the song contest in 2023:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday 9 May: Live TV Show [Tuesday 9 evening]; Jury Show [Monday 8 evening]; Family Show [Tuesday 9 afternoon].

Live TV Show [Tuesday 9 evening]; Jury Show [Monday 8 evening]; Family Show [Tuesday 9 afternoon]. Second Semi-Final: Thursday 11 May: Live TV Show [Thursday 11 evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday 10 evening]; Family Show [Thursday 11 afternoon].

Live TV Show [Thursday 11 evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday 10 evening]; Family Show [Thursday 11 afternoon]. Grand Final: Saturday 13 May: Live TV Show [Saturday 13 evening]; Jury Show [Friday 12 evening]; Family Show [Saturday 13 afternoon].

Eurovision explains the shows as: “The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the participants. Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points reveals, as the presenters practise for different scenarios.

“The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day of the Live TV Show; it serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew, and as the name suggests, it’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans. Again, the Family Show features a randomly generated presentation of the qualifiers and points.