Judges Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am are only able to pick one lucky winner

The Voice UK is back this weekend with the season 11 semi-finals. Three singers from each team will be battling it out for a spot in the final, with judges Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am only able to pick one overall winner from their group.

Last week saw the remaining 10 singers on each team take part in Callbacks to win a spot in the semi-final and featured guest coaches David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur .

With just three left on each team they are now competing for the chance to make it through to the final four. So, when is The Voice UK finale? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Voice UK judges will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (Pic: ITV)

When is The Voice final?

The Voice final will be held on Saturday 29 October on ITV at 8pm.

When can I watch The Voice semi-finals?

The Voice UK semi-finals will air on ITV from 8pm tonight (22 October). If you are unable to watch the episode live, you can catch up for free on the ITV Hub.

Who are The Voice UK judges?

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie are back in their red revolving chairs for the latest season of The Voice UK. It’s Anne-Marie’s second time as a judge, after the Ciao Adios singer joined the show in 2021 to fill in for singer Meghan Trainor, who left to spend more time with family following her pregnancy announcement.

Other judges from previous series have included: Kylie Minogue, Ricky Wilson, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Boy George and Jennifer Hudson.

Who hosts The Voice UK?

The Voice is presented by well-known radio and TV host Emma Willis. The wife of Busted singer Matt Willis, she is best known for her work hosting The Circle, Big Brother and its spin-off series Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Speaking to Radio Times about what makes The Voice so special, Willis said: “I think it’s quite real, isn’t it?”

Adding:“You know, you’ve got people auditioning for people who do that job for a living. There’s no better coach than someone who lives and breathes what they’re doing.

“And all the talent is outstanding. So I think it’s a very true and genuine competition and the talent kind of speaks for itself. I think that’s what keeps it going. And Tom Jones.”

Anne-Marie and her team in episode six (Pic: ITV)

Who are the semi-finalists?

Each judge has selected three performers to put forward for the semi-finals. These 12 will be whittled down to the final four, with one of them being crowned the winner.

Here is the full list of The Voice UK semi-finalists:

Team Anne-Marie

Triniboi Joocie

Mark Howard

Kai Benjamin

Team Tom

Anthonia Edwards

Jake of Diamonds

Rachel Modest

Team Will

Noeva

Rain Castillo

Naoimi Johnson

Team Olly

Shaka

Marc Halls

David Adeogun

When is The Voice UK on TV?