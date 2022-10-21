Gogglebox fans are unhappy that Channel 4 has shaken up its Friday schedule, moving the popular show

Channel 4 has switched up its Friday night schedule this week to make way for a special edition of one of its classic shows. This means that the reality comedy series Gogglebox, which sees families from around the UK watch and react to programmes that have aired over the week, has been moved from its usual spot.

Has Gogglebox been cancelled?

Fly-on-the-wall reality series Gogglebox will not air tonight (Friday 21 October) in its Friday night slot due to a Channel 4 schedule shake-up. However, the show has not been cancelled and all episodes will be aired on the channel.

Friday’s episode of Gogglebox will air on Saturday evening at 9pm instead, and normal scheduling will resume from next Friday. Saturday’s Gogglebox episode will feature the regular families as they react to I Can See Your Voice, Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing, Unbreakable, The Ex-Wife, Bargain Hunt and the BBC and ITV news.

This week’s Gogglebox episode was moved from Friday to Saturday to make way for a one-off special show - Channel 4 announced that Friday Night Live will air at 9pm tonight in place of Gogglebox.

One Twitter user said: “I love Friday nights it starts with Emmerdale then Coronation Street then Gogglebox perfect evening, I will be a bit lost tonight at 9, oh well never mind least I can see it Saturday.”

When is Gogglebox on TV?

Episodes of Gogglebox are normally broadcast on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm - this will be resumed from Friday 28 October when a celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer airs. Episodes will continue to air weekly on Fridays at 9pm.

What is Ben Elton’s Friday Night Live?

Friday Night Live will feature host, comedian and author Ben Elton, as he unites legends from Friday Night Live, a comedy series he originally hosted back in 1985. The series launched the careers of the biggest names in British comedy, including Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, and Harry Enfield.

In the special episode of the series, Ben Elton will speak to comedians who appeared on the show’s original run as well as newer British comedians including Rosie Jones and Jo Brand. Elton said: “Those who know the show, from years ago, I hope they’ll know what to expect: Great all live entertainment, proper cabaret, the way it used to be.

“I mean, I think that’s what’s missing from telly now. Everyone’s watching things on their phones, pre-recorded, streamers, you know binging something over a week, and nothing’s immediate... But Saturday Live and Friday Night Live are kind of dangerous telly.”

Like the original show, this week’s Friday Night Live will also be broadcast live - the special episode is part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations - the channel launched on 2 November 1982.