Channel 4 competition series Aldi’s Next Big Thing will feature dozens of food and drink entrepreneurs competing for a position on the supermarket’s shelves

Business reality series Aldi’s Next Big Thing will see 36 foodie entrepreneurs compete for a chance to get their product on Aldi’s shelves. The Channel 4 series will go behind the scenes of the supermarket chain with Managing Director of Buying, Julie Ashfield.

Julie Ashfield, Anita Ravi, and Chris Bavin on Aldi’s Next Big Thing

What is Aldi’s Next Big Thing about?

Aldi’s Next Big Thing feels like a blend of The Apprentice and Dragons’ Den - small scale food and drink makers will pitch their unique product new ideas to Aldi, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket chain.

They are competing for the opportunity to have their product picked up by the chain and sold in stores up and down the country - Aldi has 967 locations in England, Wales, and Scotland - raising the profile of their brand and driving up sales.

The series is a part of the supermarket’s commitment to support British suppliers, and will showcase an array of new and exciting products. The entrepreneurs will compete in groups of six over six weeks and be whittled down to a final two.

Advertisement

The different groups are formed from products in the following categories: Dinner, Treats, Healthy and Wholesome, Fresh and Deli, Store Cupboard Staples, and Bakery.

The finalists will have four weeks to act on the feedback that the judging panel has given them, improving their products before the final. They will then face off with their modified products, and only one will be chosen by Ashfield and win a deal with Aldi. The winning product will be sold as an Aldi special buy in every one of the supermarket’s UK stores.

Yum Bug - sustainable snacks made from insects

Who are the judges?

Julie Ashfield - Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying

Anita Rani - TV presenter best known for Countryfile, Four Rooms, and The One Show

Chris Bavin - Presenter on Britain’s Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Food: Truth or Scare, and Tomorrow’s Food

Who is in the lineup?

Advertisement

Healthy and Wholesome

Honest Bean Co: Fava Bean Snacks and Dips - Malton

Freddie’s Farm: Fruit Snacks - Kent Downs

Naturally Fed: Kombucha - Swansea

Camel Milk - Shipston-on-Stour

Calyx: Nigerian Soft Drinks - Burnley

Roast Dinner Kimchi - Liverpool

Fresh and Deli

Sausage Selection Box (including PB & J) - Oxshott

The Greek Farmer, Charcuterie - Langley

Harrington Creamy Cheese - Pikehall

I Am Nut Okay: Vegan Cheese - Hackney Wick, London

Jerk Scottish Eggs - Stanley

Samosa Wallah - Melton Mowbray

Bakery

Advertisement

Dessert Sushi - Stourbridge

Project D Doughnuts - Derby

Vegan Meringues - Morden, SW London

Harrison and Griffiths Rum Cake - Nottingham

Pastry Pedaleur Pastries - Chester

Gluten Free Brownies - East Sussex

Store Cupboard Staples

Lilo’s Handmade Pasta - Pencoed

Ntsama’s Chilli Oil - Cambridgeshire

Monty’s Mustard - Stanfield

Vegan Monster Feet - Hackney

Biscotti - Christchurch, Dorset

Jeye’s Northamptonshire Sauce - Northampton

Where is Aldi’s Next Big Thing filmed?

The series is primarily filmed at Aldi’s UK headquarters in Atherstone, Warwickshire - the entrepreneurs will visit the HQ to pitch their ideas to the panel. Contestants will come from across the country to share their ideas.

When is Aldi’s Next Big Thing on TV?

Advertisement