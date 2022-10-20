Aldi’s Next Big Thing: release date of Channel 4 competition series, lineup, judges - and where is it filmed?
Channel 4 competition series Aldi’s Next Big Thing will feature dozens of food and drink entrepreneurs competing for a position on the supermarket’s shelves
Business reality series Aldi’s Next Big Thing will see 36 foodie entrepreneurs compete for a chance to get their product on Aldi’s shelves. The Channel 4 series will go behind the scenes of the supermarket chain with Managing Director of Buying, Julie Ashfield.
What is Aldi’s Next Big Thing about?
Aldi’s Next Big Thing feels like a blend of The Apprentice and Dragons’ Den - small scale food and drink makers will pitch their unique product new ideas to Aldi, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket chain.
They are competing for the opportunity to have their product picked up by the chain and sold in stores up and down the country - Aldi has 967 locations in England, Wales, and Scotland - raising the profile of their brand and driving up sales.
The series is a part of the supermarket’s commitment to support British suppliers, and will showcase an array of new and exciting products. The entrepreneurs will compete in groups of six over six weeks and be whittled down to a final two.
The different groups are formed from products in the following categories: Dinner, Treats, Healthy and Wholesome, Fresh and Deli, Store Cupboard Staples, and Bakery.
The finalists will have four weeks to act on the feedback that the judging panel has given them, improving their products before the final. They will then face off with their modified products, and only one will be chosen by Ashfield and win a deal with Aldi. The winning product will be sold as an Aldi special buy in every one of the supermarket’s UK stores.
Who are the judges?
- Julie Ashfield - Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying
- Anita Rani - TV presenter best known for Countryfile, Four Rooms, and The One Show
- Chris Bavin - Presenter on Britain’s Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Food: Truth or Scare, and Tomorrow’s Food
Who is in the lineup?
Healthy and Wholesome
- Honest Bean Co: Fava Bean Snacks and Dips - Malton
- Freddie’s Farm: Fruit Snacks - Kent Downs
- Naturally Fed: Kombucha - Swansea
- Camel Milk - Shipston-on-Stour
- Calyx: Nigerian Soft Drinks - Burnley
- Roast Dinner Kimchi - Liverpool
Fresh and Deli
- Sausage Selection Box (including PB & J) - Oxshott
- The Greek Farmer, Charcuterie - Langley
- Harrington Creamy Cheese - Pikehall
- I Am Nut Okay: Vegan Cheese - Hackney Wick, London
- Jerk Scottish Eggs - Stanley
- Samosa Wallah - Melton Mowbray
Bakery
- Dessert Sushi - Stourbridge
- Project D Doughnuts - Derby
- Vegan Meringues - Morden, SW London
- Harrison and Griffiths Rum Cake - Nottingham
- Pastry Pedaleur Pastries - Chester
- Gluten Free Brownies - East Sussex
Store Cupboard Staples
- Lilo’s Handmade Pasta - Pencoed
- Ntsama’s Chilli Oil - Cambridgeshire
- Monty’s Mustard - Stanfield
- Vegan Monster Feet - Hackney
- Biscotti - Christchurch, Dorset
- Jeye’s Northamptonshire Sauce - Northampton
Where is Aldi’s Next Big Thing filmed?
The series is primarily filmed at Aldi’s UK headquarters in Atherstone, Warwickshire - the entrepreneurs will visit the HQ to pitch their ideas to the panel. Contestants will come from across the country to share their ideas.
When is Aldi’s Next Big Thing on TV?
Aldi’s Next Big Thing will begin airing on Channel 4 on Thursday 20 October at 8pm - episodes will air at the same time weekly. The final episode will air on Thursday 1 December. Episodes will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.