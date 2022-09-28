One contestant was crowned star baker as the bakers took on bread week

Everyone’s favourite baking show, the Great British Bake Off, continued last night (Tuesday 27 September) on Channel 4.

People watched as the amateur bakers from up and down the country ventured in to the iconic white tent for the third time and tried their hardest to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas - with three bakes each.

Every week, however, one baker must leave the competition while one has the honour of being crowned star baker.

So, what happened during the third episode of the Great British Bake off last night, who was eliminated and who star baker?

Warning, this article does contain spoilers.

What happened on last night’s Great British Bake Off?

The third week of the series saw the amateur bakers take on Bread Week.

Fielding and Lucas informed the bakers that Abdul and Rebs would be unable to take part due to illness, and so there were only eight bakers left to face the three tasks. The bakers were asked to produce two sharing sized pizzas in the signature challenge.

This was followed by the technical challenge, during which the contestants were asked to produce 12 pain aux raisin - although only with a very basic recipe, of course.

The final showstopper challenge, where the bakers had to create a smörgåstårta, a Swedish dish made up of several layers of bread and savoury fillings - essentially, it’s a multi-layered sandwhich made to look like cake.

Who left the Great British Bake Off last night?

In a break from tradition, nobody left Bake Off last night. As the bakers sat in a line in the middle of the white tent awaiting their fate, the he judges revealed that due to the high quality seen in this week’s bakes, no one would be going home. This decision was also due to the fact that there were two bakers missing this week, of course.

It’s very rare that nobody is eliminated in a week on Bake Off, but it has happened before - three times in fact. Seasons 3, 5 and 9 all had a week where no one was sent home.

In these series, however, multiple eliminations happened in later weeks to get the number of contestants back where they are supposed to be.

So, viewers can expect the same to happen with this series, although it is not known when a multiple elimination will take place.

Who won star baker on last night’s Great British Bake Off?

Every week, the bakers all hope to be crowned star baker as it means they have impressed the judges the most and will be given a place in the next stage of the competition.

Janusz was crowned star baker during bread week, meaning this is the second time he has claimed the title in just three episodes. He was also star baker during the first episode of the show, which was cake week.

Janusz is a 34-year-old personal assistant who hails from East Sussex. Originally from Poland, his baking style is described as “colourful and camp”. He pays homage to his Polish heritage by adding Polish ingredients and spices to his bakes.

How can I watch the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off, affectionately known as Bake Off to fans, will be shown on Channel 4. A new episode will air each Tuesday at 8pm.