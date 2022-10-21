Matt Edmondson and Mollie King have hosted their BBC Radio 1 show together since 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Saturdays member Mollie King has announced she is leaving her BBC Radio 1 show.

Mollie, 35, has announced that she is stepping down from hosting duties on the popular Matt and Mollie show, which she shared with co-host Matt Edmondson. However, fans will be pleased to learn that the presenter is only taking a temporary break from the station.

A new replacement has already been lined up to take Mollie’s place beside Matt on the show. But who is replacing her - and why is she stepping back? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Mollie King leaving BBC Radio 1?

Mollie announced to fans that she would be stepping down from her hosting duties on the Matt and Mollie show as she is taking maternity leave. The host announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with fiance Stuart Broad.

Although the due date for the couple’s baby has not been announced, fans can expect the new addition to the King-Broad household soon. Mollie told listeners that she will be a part of her weekend radio show until 28 October, when a new voice will take her place.

Who is replacing Mollie King on BBC Radio 1?

Mollie’s temporary replacement has been announced. It’ll be a treat for any reality TV fans or celeb-watchers, with Made In Chelsea alum Jamie Laing taking up the reins.

Jamie is well-known for his stint on the popular E4 reality show, as well as appearances on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, on which he placed as one of the runners up. He has also had appearances in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, and soap Hollyoaks.

Jamie is also no stranger to the airwaves. He currently hosts a popular podcast with his fiance Sophie Habboo called Newlyweds, in which the couple discuss every aspect any soon-to-be married couple need to know about planning a wedding.

He previously hosted a post cast called Private Parts with his Made In Chelsea co-star Francis Boule, and also hosted a BBC Sounds podcast called 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer with his other co-star Spencer Matthews.

Upon being announced as Mollie’s replacement, Jamie said:“Presenting on Radio 1 is honestly a dream come true!! I simply can’t wait to begin!!”

Matt added: “I’m going to miss Mollie so much whilst she’s on ‘Matt Leave’, and although she is literally irreplaceable, we are going to temporarily replace her. All I asked for was someone funny, blonde, and a little bit posh, and the universe delivered in the shape of Jamie Laing! I’m a huge fan of Jamie’s and I’m so pleased he’s agreed to step in and co-host the show with me after several begging emails.”

What time is Matt and Mollie show on?

Matt and Mollie has aired on BBc Radio since 2018. The show airs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm.

The timeslot is not expected to change. The only change to the show will be the temporary replacement of Mollie with Jamie.