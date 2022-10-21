Boris Johnson has been linked with a shock return to No.10 Downing Street

Just three months ago, Boris Johnson’s career as UK prime minister looked to be over. Johnson was ousted as PM by large sections of his own government and replaced by Liz Truss.

However, in a remarkable turn of events, it now appears that Johnson could emerge as a shock frontrunner to succeed Truss as PM and return to his former post. Here we take a look at what has been said by the former PM and whether he is in the running to return to number No.10 Downing Street.

Liz Truss stepped down as Prime Minister after just six weeks in charge.

Will Boris Johnson stand again?

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of Britain after just 44 days in power - making it the shortest premiership in British history.

The resignation of Truss leaves the Conservative Party in a turbulent situation and sparks a week-long scramble to elect a new leader. Amid all this chaos it was reported by The Times that Boris Johnson was planning to stand in the upcoming Conservative Party election.

Times political editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter: “I’m told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest. He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest.”

What has Stanley Johnson said about the possibility of Boris returning to power?

Stanley Johnson claims his son is returning early from his holiday in the Caribbean (Getty Images

At the time of Truss’s resignation it is believed that Boris Johnson was on holiday in the Caribbean. However his father Stanley Johnson claimed during an interview with Good Morning Britain that the former prime minister may already be on his way back to the UK from his holiday.

Stanley Johnson said: “I am going to listen to what all the candidates have to say. This is a serious time. I am going to listen to all of them. I think I am going to support Boris. I’m pretty sure I am going to support him. I am just speaking now as a voter. But I just want to be sure he is going to stick to the 2019 manifesto. I particularly want to be sure, as I am an environmentalist, that he gives a very strong promise not to proceed with Rees-Mogg’s absurd bill.”

What have Conservative MPs said about the possibility of a Boris Johnson return?

Jacob Rees-Mogg has publicly shown his support for Boris Johnson by tweeting: “I’m backing Boris. #BORISorBUST

As Business Secretary, he was the first member of the cabinet to publicly voice his support for the former prime minister, while it also appears likely that Ben Wallace will lean towards supporting Johnson.

The former secretary of state Nadine Dorries was one of the first to back a return for Johnson. Prior to Liz Truss’s resignation on Thursday 20 October, she tweeted: “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January 25. If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates. MPs must demand return of Boris Johnson - if not it has to be leadership election or a GE.”

How has Keir Starmer reacted to the possibility of Boris Johnson returning to office?

Labour leader Keir Starmer believes the prospect of reinstating Boris Johnson in number 10 presents a clear argument for a general election and feels a Labour government would put an end to the “Tory chaos”.

Starmer told Sky News: “Only three months ago, Boris Johnson left office because most of those serving him on the front bench declared he was unfit for office.