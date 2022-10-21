Liz Truss has stepped down from her postion as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, lasting just 44 days as PM - the shortest premiership in UK history. Following her resignation, speculation has turned to her replacement, with a number of names cropping up, including Rishi Sunak who narrowly missed out in the September election. In an unexpected turn of events, The Times has reported that former leader Boris Johnson could stand in the Tory leadership contest, just over a month after leaving office himself. But has anyone ever returned to being Prime Minister after being removed? This is what you need to know. Since the end of the Second World War, there have only been two Prime Ministers that have returned to office after they were removed - Labour leader Harold Wilson, and Sir Winston Churchill. Wilson was the last Prime Minister to return to office for a second different premiership after he was removed. Likewise, Winston Churchill also served a second term following his removal - the first was from 1940 until 1945 and his second term was from 1951 to 1955. James Harold Wilson, better known just as Harold Wilson, served as Prime Minister for a combined total of eight years and led the Labour Party for a total of 13 years. During his time as party leader, Wilson faced five general elections, winning four and losing just one. Wilson was born in Huddersfield on 11 March 1916 and was raised in a middle class family. He studied modern history at Jesus College in Oxford, later becoming an economic history lecturer at New College Oxford. He then became a research fellow at University College in Oxford, following in the footsteps of former Labour leader Clement Atlee. Wilson acted as a parliamentary secretary during Atlee’s time in power and gradually moved up through a number of different roles within the Labour Party. He was the Shadow Foreign Secretary to leader of the opposition Hugh Gaitskell before he became leader of the Labour party in 1963, following the shock death of Gaitskell aged 56. The Labour Party first came into power in 1964 after a narrow victory over Conservative leader Alec Douglas-Home. Following his appointment Wilson laid out plans to lead Britain into a white heat of technological development and modernise the country. Wilson is perceived by historians to have had relative success in his first period in charge. The Wilson government saw significant societal changes such as abolishing capital punishment, decriminalising homosexuality, relaxing the divorce laws and liberalising birth control and abortion laws. He won a landslide victory in a snap election in 1966 to further cement his majority. In 1970, Labour unexpectedly lost the 1970 election to the Conservatives who were led at the time by Edward Heath. Labour suffered in opinion polls towards the late 1960s due to the devaluation of the pound and the controversial “pound in your pocket” speech. Wilson returned to power in 1974 following a general election victory, however his second term in power was much less successful and his party was deeply divided over Britains new membership in the European Economic Community (EEC). He surprisingly resigned from his post in 1976 and was succeeded by James Callaghan. Winston Churchill is another example of a former Prime Minister who returned to office later in his career. Churchill is regarded as one of the most significant and well known politicians of the twentieth century and is best remembered for his time in office during the second world war. Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, better known as Winston Churchill was born in Oxfordshire on 30 November 1874. He was of a rich aristocratic background and after leaving school he developed a fascination with militarism which saw him join the Royal Cavalry in 1895. Churchill worked as a soldier and a part-time journalist but entered the world of politics in 1900. Churchill became a Conservative MP in 1900, but later moved to the Liberal party in 1904. After the first World War, Churchill returned to the Tory party and served as chancellor of the exchequer. Following the Tory electoral defeat in 1929, Churchill lost his seat and spent most of the 1930s out of office. During the late 1930s Churchill voiced his disapproval of the appeasement strategy that was used towards Nazi Germany and following the breakout of World War Two, Churchill was chosen to succeed Neville Chamberlain as PM. Churchill is best remembered for his first stint as Prime Minister from 1940 until 1945. During his premiership he led Britain through the later stages of World War Two and oversaw a victory for the allies. He is best known for some of his iconic speeches at the time. Labour leader Clement Atlee beat Churchill in the 1945 general election and replaced him in number 10 and for six years Churchill acted as leader of the opposition. However, in 1951 Churchill returned to office for a second term as Prime Minister following a shock victory in the general election. By this time Churchill was nearly 77 years and in the words of historian Roy Jenkins “gloriously unfit for office”. Churchill is best remembered for his first premiership as leader and struggled with ill health during his second term as Prime Minister. He resigned due to health issues in 1955 and was replaced by his deputy Anthony Eden. The downfall of Liz Truss could potentially open the door for a return for Boris Johnson. The Times has reported that the 58-year-old is expected to stand for election despite the fact he still faces an enquiry as to whether he misled the parliament over the Pargate scandal. During his farewell speech in September 2022, Johnson compared himself to the Roman Statesman Cincinnatus. Cincinnatus left politics to focus on his passion for farming but famously returned by popular demand during a time of crisis. These quotes have prompted speculation of a potential Johnson come back however, very few could have foreseen quite how soon that would be.