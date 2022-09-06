The Johnsons will no longer be living in London’s Zone 1 following their depature from Downing Street

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson and his wife Carrie have been residing at No 11 Downing Street during his tenure, as has become customary for Prime Ministers.

This is due to the fact that the flat above No 11, which has traditionally served as the chancellor’s residence, is larger than the one at No 10.

But where will the couple reside now that their time in Downing Street has come to an end?

Here is everything you need to know.

What will Johnson do now?

Despite losing his £79,936 prime minister’s salary (on top of an annual income of £84,144 as an MP), Johnson’s financial situation is set to benefit greatly from his loss of the top political post.

Before becoming Prime Minister, he was earning up to £800,000 a year from other projects, including a £275,000-a-year Daily Telegraph column, which he left only days before taking office.

He is expected to make a large sum of money on the speaker circuit, and may perhaps return to his journalistic pursuits.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels)

Since leaving No 10 three years ago, Theresa May is thought to have made more than £2 million, including £400,000 for a series of lectures in the United States in 2021.

According to the i newspaper , Johnson can expect to earn significantly more than this, with one agent estimating that he might earn between £100,000 and £250,000 per engagement for high-profile corporate appearances.

His "heft and humour" make him "box office," according to one source, who estimated Johnson’s earnings potential at "a couple of million a year."

While the controversies that have dogged him may initially make UK companies "wary" of hiring Johnson, there “would still be significant demand, especially in America and Asia,” Nick Gold, managing director of Speakers Corner, told i.

Where will Johnson live now?

According to i , the Johnsons are now planning to relocate to a five-bedroom house on the outskirts of green Dulwich Village in south London.

The couple’s new home on a leafy sought-after street where properties routinely sell for more than £3m provides the suburban seclusion they require to raise their two young children - Wilf, two, and Romy, eight months.

It remains to be seen if the newcomers will get along with the locals - surrounding ward Herne Hill had the sixth-highest remain vote in the country in the 2016 EU referendum.

And adjacent seat - Dulwich and West Norwood - elected Labour MP Helen Hayes to Parliament with 66% of the vote in 2019 (the Greens defeated the Conservative candidate for third place).

Could he make a political comeback?

Johnson will continue to represent Uxbridge and South Ruislip as an MP, and has made no indications that he will resign from that post.

He is unlikely to be appointed to the Cabinet by incoming leader Liz Truss, which would be unpopular with the public and fellow Tory MPs, and instead will return to the backbenches, as Theresa May did when she quit as Prime Minister in 2019.

But Johnson’s reference to an ancient Roman statesman in his resignation address sparked a heated online debate, with some speculating that it could signal a return to frontline politics in the future.

In the final speech in Downing Street on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister declared: “Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough.”

The reference is to Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, a Roman politician typically associated with civic virtue and, according to classicist Dame Mary Beard, “someone who doesn’t try to hang on to power when they’ve finished”.

According to legend, in the 5th century BC, when the Roman republic was under attack, Cincinnatus left his life as a farmer to become dictator, successfully repelling the attack before abandoning power and returning to his farm a few weeks later.

Many, though, believe the remark suggests Johnson will be summoned back into politics, with The Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci tweeting: "Johnson expects to be called back. Cincinnatus was summoned from his plough for a second time to command Rome.

“Someone tell the people with microphones at Downing Street.”

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, “most scholars see no factual truth in the further tradition that Cincinnatus was given a second dictatorship”.

However, Dame Mary told Times Radio: “One story says (Cincinnatus) did come back to power and he took up the dictatorship again in order to put down – successfully – a popular uprising.