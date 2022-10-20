Boris Johnson is rumoured to be considering a bid to return to Number 10

The former Prime MinisterBoris Johnson could be forced to face a by-election if he is found to have lied to Parliament and is handed a suspension for 10 or more sitting days.

The Privileges Committee is examining whether the Prime Minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over the partygate scandal. MPs voted in April for an investigation to be opened into Mr Johnson.

It comes after Mr Johnson was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching lockdown rules in 2020. The Committee will begin in November and it is expected to last around three weeks.

Mr Johnson is rumoured to be considering a bid to return to Number 10. It comes following the resignation of Liz Truss after just 44 days in office.

But why is Boris Johnson being investigated and what could happen? Here is all you need to know:

Is Boris Johnson being investigated for misleading Parliament?

Mr Johnson is being investigated over whether he mislead Parliament over his comments that “all guidance was followed in No. 10” and “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken” which were made on 8 December 2021.

The then-Prime Minister was later issued a fixed penalty notice for breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020. Rishi Sunak was also fined over the same event.

It is alleged that the above statements mislead the house due to the further revelations about lockdown rule breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic.

When is the Privileges Committee?

The committee is expected to sit in November and is rumoured to last for around three weeks. LBC’s Theo Usherwood tweeted: “Warning to Tories about a Boris Johnson come back. Privileges committee inquiry into partygate slated for beginning of November.

“Talk of it sitting four-hours-a-day Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for three weeks. “There are so many witnesses who want to come forward.””

How will the commitee handle the case?

In a report setting out how it will handle the case, the Privileges Committee said: “We agree with the reasoning about the nature of a contempt in that paper, namely that the focus of the House’s jurisdiction is on whether or not an action or omission obstructs or impedes or has a tendency to obstruct or impede the functioning of the House, with the consequence that, looking at contempt in broad terms, intention is not necessary for a contempt to be committed.”

The case will be considered “on the balance of probabilities” – a lower standard than the criminal test of “beyond reasonable doubt”. The Privileges Committee also insisted its inquiry will go ahead despite Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

The committee has already said that whistle-blowers will be able to give evidence about the Prime Minister anonymously. Mr Johnson has also been ordered to hand over a cache of documents to the MPs investigating whether he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

There is talk of Boris Johnson making a comeback to Number 10. Credit: Getty Images

What punishments could Boris Johnson face?

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed the committee’s findings would fall within the remit of the Recall of MPs Act, following advice from a leading lawyer.

That would mean a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, or 14 calendar days, would trigger a recall petition. If at least 10% of voters in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat demand a by-election he would lose his place as an MP, but would be eligible to stand again in the contest.

Who is on the committee?

The Committee’s Chair is Rt Hon Harriet Harman MP. The House of Commons approved a motion to appoint Harriet to the Committee on the understanding that she would take the role of Chair. She was then elected as Chair unanimously by the Committee’s membership.

