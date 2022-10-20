Boris Johnson served as Prime Minister from 2019 until 2022

The likes of Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt could all emerge as contenders to replace Truss, with a leadership contest set to take place next week.

Truss resigned after just 44 days in power of the UK (Getty Images)

Amid all the confusion, there have even been calls for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to return to the post. But where is Johnson now - and can we expect him to make a dramatic return to No.10?

Where is Boris Johnson now?

Andrew Gilligans, a former transport adviser to Johnson, told LBC that the ex-Prime Minister is “currently on holiday” in the Caribbean and “doesn’t want to be anywhere near Downing Street”.

Did Boris Johnson abstain from the fracking vote?

Labour’s attempts to ban fracking were ultimately defeated by the government with a final majority of 96.

The division list shows that more than 30 Conservative MPs had no vote recorded including Boris Johnson. Although this does not automatically equate to an abstention, it is likely to be the case in most circumstances.

The Parliament website states: “A member may wish to abstain, or have a procedural reason for not voting. Members can be absent carrying out constituency or ministerial business, or be unable to attend for other reasons.”

What has Boris been doing since leaving No.10?

Johnson remains the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. He has held this seat since 2015.

The former Conservative leader was not selected in Truss’s cabinet following her appointment as PM, however Johnson has already found a new role within the Tory party, and has been named the president of the Conservative Friends of Ukraine Group.

The Conservative Friends of Ukraine Group has been described as a way for parliamentarians and allies to stand with those under Russian attack.

His predecessor in the role, John Whittingdale, described Johnson as the perfect candidate to replace him.

He said: “Mr Johnson is in many ways the obvious and most deserving person to lead this organisation because he was the first person, not just in the country but also across the western world, to so strongly come out in support of the Ukrainian people.”

Johnson is believed to have formed a strong bond with Ukranian leader Volodomyr Zelensky during his time in power.

Many have speculated what Johnson will do next and it appears likely that he will have a multitude of different offers and opportunities to pursue.

Before entering politics Johnson worked as columnist for the Daily Telegraph and also did a number of public speeches and television appearances.

Could Boris Johnson return to his role as Prime Minister?

During Johnson’s farewell speech in September, he compared himself to the Cincinnatus and said: “Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough.”

Cincinnatus was a former Roman Statesman, who was believed to have preferred farming to politics. However, during the fifth century BC, Cincinnatus returned to politics by popular demand during a time of crisis.

Johnson’s comparison to the Roman Statesman have led to rumours of him planning a return to Downing Street in the future.

Boris Johnson speaks with members of the Metropolitan Police in their break room, as he makes a constituency visit to Uxbridge police station on December 17, 2021 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Earlier today the former culture secretary Nadine Dorries spoke out about the possibility of a general election and stated that her party members need to either back Truss or bring back Boris.

Dorries tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support. Only one MP has a mandate from the party members and from the British public- a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson.The choices are simple - back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

Boris Johnson is currently 14/1 odds to become the next prime minister after Liz Truss according to Sky Bet. (Odds correct as of 20 October)

Who is the last Prime Minister to have two separate stints in power?

