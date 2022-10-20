Fracking vote UK: did my MP vote to lift the ban on fracking in England? Full list of MPs that backed Liz Truss
Amid chaotic scenes in the House of Commons, MPs voted against a Labour motion to stop the ban on fracking from being lifted in England – here’s how your MP voted.
More than 30 Conservative MPs, including two ex-prime ministers and multiple ex-Cabinet Office members, rebelled against Liz Truss’ government last night (19 October) by abstaining on a crucial vote on fracking.
The vote, which resulted in chaotic scenes in the House of Commons with Conservative MPs allegedly bullied and manhandled, was intended to block Liz Truss’ plans to lift the ban on fracking for shale gas in England. The motion was brought forward by Labour – 230 voted in favour while 326 voted against it and in line with the government, according to data published by UK Parliament.
Tory MPs were initially told the motion was being treated as a confidence vote in Liz Truss, and that they faced losing the party whip – which would see them kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary party and forced to sit as independents – if they did not vote with the government. But this was thrown into confusion just before voting began, when energy minister Graham Stuart declared it was not a confidence vote after all.
In total 33 Tory MPs abstained from the vote – senior figures including Alok Sharma, Ben Wallace, Boris Johnson (who is reportedly on holiday in the Caribbean), David Davis, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Theresa May were all recorded as having not voted.
Fracking, which is short for hydraulic fracturing, is the process of extracting oil and natural gas from shale rock. The practice is highly controversial and is banned across many countries in Europe after being linked to water pollution and climate change.
The practice is also banned in Scotland and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out allowing it again. However, three Scottish Conservative MPs voted to allow the practice in England, including leader Douglas Ross. SNP MPs largely voted with Labour, with the exception of 11 who did not vote. Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and Green all voted with Labour. Democratic Unionist Party MPs largely abstained except for two who voted with the government.
How did my MP vote?
Did your MP vote to lift the ban on fracking in England? You can find out how your MP voted using the interactive map below. Can’t see the map? Click here to view it on a new page.
The full list of how MPs voted can also be found below. ‘Aye’ means the MP voted to ban fracking, ‘no’ means the MP voted with the government to lift the ban.
- Aaron Bell, the Conservative MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, voted No.
- Abena Oppong-Asare the Labour MP for Erith and Thamesmead had no vote recorded.
- Adam Afriyie, the Conservative MP for Windsor, voted No.
- Adam Holloway, the Conservative MP for Gravesham, voted No.
- Afzal Khan, the Labour MP for Manchester, Gorton, voted Aye.
- Alan Brown, the Scottish National Party MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun, voted Aye.
- Alan Campbell, the Labour MP for Tynemouth, voted Aye.
- Alan Mak, the Conservative MP for Havant, voted No.
- Alan Whitehead, the Labour MP for Southampton, Test, voted Aye.
- Alberto Costa, the Conservative MP for South Leicestershire, voted No.
- Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell, voted No.
- Alex Burghart, the Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, voted No.
- Alex Chalk, the Conservative MP for Cheltenham, voted No.
- Alex Cunningham, the Labour MP for Stockton North, voted Aye.
- Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd, voted Aye.
- Alex Norris, the Labour MP for Nottingham North, voted Aye.
- Alex Sobel the Labour MP for Leeds North West had no vote recorded.
- Alexander Stafford, the Conservative MP for Rother Valley, voted No.
- Alicia Kearns, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, voted No.
- Alison McGovern, the Labour MP for Wirral South, voted Aye.
- Alison Thewliss, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow Central had no vote recorded.
- Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, voted Aye.
- Alister Jack the Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway had no vote recorded.
- Allan Dorans, the Scottish National Party MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock had no vote recorded.
- Alok Sharma the Conservative MP for Reading West had no vote recorded.
- Alun Cairns, the Conservative MP for Vale of Glamorgan, voted No.
- Alyn Smith, the Scottish National Party MP for Stirling, voted Aye.
- Amanda Milling, the Conservative MP for Cannock Chase, voted No.
- Amanda Solloway, the Conservative MP for Derby North, voted Teller - Noes.
- Amy Callaghan the Scottish National Party MP for East Dunbartonshire had no vote recorded.
- Andrea Jenkyns, the Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, voted No.
- Andrea Leadsom, the Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, voted No.
- Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, voted No.
- Andrew Bridgen, the Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, voted No.
- Andrew Griffith, the Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs, voted No.
- Andrew Gwynne, the Labour MP for Denton and Reddish, voted Aye.
- Andrew Jones, the Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, voted No.
- Andrew Lewer, the Conservative MP for Northampton South, voted No.
- Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield, voted No.
- Andrew Murrison, the Conservative MP for South West Wiltshire, voted No.
- Andrew Percy, the Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole, voted No.
- Andrew Rosindell the Conservative MP for Romford had no vote recorded.
- Andrew Selous, the Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire, voted No.
- Andrew Stephenson, the Conservative MP for Pendle, voted No.
- Andy Carter, the Conservative MP for Warrington South, voted No.
- Andy McDonald the Labour MP for Middlesbrough had no vote recorded.
- Andy Slaughter, the Labour MP for Hammersmith, voted Aye.
- Angela Crawley, the Scottish National Party MP for Lanark and Hamilton East, voted Aye.
- Angela Eagle the Labour MP for Wallasey had no vote recorded.
- Angela Rayner the Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne had no vote recorded.
- Angela Richardson the Conservative MP for Guildford had no vote recorded.
- Angus Brendan MacNeil, the Scottish National Party MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, voted Aye.
- Anna Firth, the Conservative MP for Southend West, voted No.
- Anna McMorrin, the Labour MP for Cardiff North, voted Aye.
- Anne Marie Morris, the Conservative MP for Newton Abbot, voted No.
- Anne McLaughlin, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow North East, voted Aye.
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, voted No.
- Anneliese Dodds, the Labour MP for Oxford East, voted Aye.
- Anthony Browne, the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, voted No.
- Anthony Mangnall, the Conservative MP for Totnes, voted No.
- Antony Higginbotham, the Conservative MP for Burnley, voted No.
- Anum Qaisar, the Scottish National Party MP for Airdrie and Shotts, voted Aye.
- Apsana Begum the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse had no vote recorded.
- Bambos Charalambous, the Labour MP for Enfield, Southgate, voted Aye.
- Barbara Keeley, the Labour MP for Worsley and Eccles South, voted Aye.
- Barry Gardiner, the Labour MP for Brent North, voted Aye.
- Barry Sheerman, the Labour MP for Huddersfield, voted Aye.
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the Labour MP for Streatham, voted Aye.
- Ben Bradley, the Conservative MP for Mansfield, voted No.
- Ben Bradshaw, the Labour MP for Exeter, voted Aye.
- Ben Everitt, the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, voted No.
- Ben Lake, the Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, voted Aye.
- Ben Spencer, the Conservative MP for Runnymede and Weybridge, voted No.
- Ben Wallace the Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North had no vote recorded.
- Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, voted No.
- Beth Winter, the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, voted Aye.
- Bill Esterson, the Labour MP for Sefton Central, voted Aye.
- Bill Wiggin, the Conservative MP for North Herefordshire, voted No.
- Bim Afolami, the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, voted No.
- Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East, voted No.
- Bob Seely the Conservative MP for Isle of Wight had no vote recorded.
- Bob Stewart, the Conservative MP for Beckenham, voted No.
- Boris Johnson the Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip had no vote recorded.
- Brandon Lewis, the Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, voted No.
- Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, voted No.
- Brendan O’Hara, the Scottish National Party MP for Argyll and Bute, voted Aye.
- Bridget Phillipson, the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, voted Aye.
- Carla Lockhart the Democratic Unionist Party MP for Upper Bann had no vote recorded.
- Carol Monaghan, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow North West, voted Aye.
- Caroline Ansell, the Conservative MP for Eastbourne, voted No.
- Caroline Dinenage the Conservative MP for Gosport had no vote recorded.
- Caroline Johnson, the Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, voted No.
- Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton, Pavilion, voted Aye.
- Caroline Nokes, the Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North, voted No.
- Carolyn Harris, the Labour MP for Swansea East, voted Aye.
- Cat Smith, the Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, voted Aye.
- Catherine McKinnell, the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, voted Aye.
- Catherine West, the Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, voted Aye.
- Charles Walker, the Conservative MP for Broxbourne, voted No.
- Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, voted Aye.
- Cherilyn Mackrory, the Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, voted No.
- Chi Onwurah, the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, voted Aye.
- Chloe Smith, the Conservative MP for Norwich North, voted No.
- Chris Bryant, the Labour MP for Rhondda, voted Aye.
- Chris Clarkson, the Conservative MP for Heywood and Middleton, voted No.
- Chris Elmore, the Labour MP for Ogmore, voted Aye.
- Chris Evans, the Labour MP for Islwyn, voted Aye.
- Chris Grayling, the Conservative MP for Epsom and Ewell, voted No.
- Chris Green, the Conservative MP for Bolton West, voted No.
- Chris Hazzard the Sinn Féin MP for South Down had no vote recorded.
- Chris Heaton-Harris, the Conservative MP for Daventry, voted No.
- Chris Law the Scottish National Party MP for Dundee West had no vote recorded.
- Chris Loder, the Conservative MP for West Dorset, voted No.
- Chris Philp, the Conservative MP for Croydon South, voted No.
- Chris Skidmore the Conservative MP for Kingswood had no vote recorded.
- Chris Stephens, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow South West, voted Aye.
- Christian Matheson, the Labour MP for City of Chester, voted Aye.
- Christian Wakeford, the Labour MP for Bury South, voted Aye.
- Christina Rees the Independent MP for Neath had no vote recorded.
- Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, voted Aye.
- Christopher Chope, the Conservative MP for Christchurch, voted No.
- Christopher Pincher the Independent MP for Tamworth had no vote recorded.
- Claire Coutinho, the Conservative MP for East Surrey, voted No.
- Claire Hanna, the Social Democratic & Labour Party MP for Belfast South, voted Aye.
- Claudia Webbe the Independent MP for Leicester East had no vote recorded.
- Clive Betts, the Labour MP for Sheffield South East, voted Aye.
- Clive Efford, the Labour MP for Eltham, voted Aye.
- Clive Lewis the Labour MP for Norwich South had no vote recorded.
- Colleen Fletcher, the Labour MP for Coventry North East, voted Aye.
- Colum Eastwood, the Social Democratic & Labour Party MP for Foyle, voted Aye.
- Conor Burns the Independent MP for Bournemouth West had no vote recorded.
- Conor McGinn the Labour MP for St Helens North had no vote recorded.
- Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative MP for South Thanet, voted No.
- Craig Tracey, the Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, voted No.
- Craig Whittaker, the Conservative MP for Calder Valley, voted No.
- Craig Williams, the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, voted No.
- Crispin Blunt, the Conservative MP for Reigate, voted No.
- Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, voted Aye.
- Damian Collins, the Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe, voted No.
- Damian Green, the Conservative MP for Ashford, voted No.
- Damian Hinds, the Conservative MP for East Hampshire, voted No.
- Damien Moore, the Conservative MP for Southport, voted No.
- Dan Carden, the Labour MP for Liverpool, Walton, voted Aye.
- Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, voted Aye.
- Dan Poulter, the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, voted No.
- Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, voted No.
- Daniel Zeichner, the Labour MP for Cambridge, voted Aye.
- Danny Kruger, the Conservative MP for Devizes, voted No.
- Darren Henry, the Conservative MP for Broxtowe, voted No.
- Darren Jones the Labour MP for Bristol North West had no vote recorded.
- Dave Doogan, the Scottish National Party MP for Angus, voted Aye.
- David Davis the Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden had no vote recorded.
- David Duguid, the Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, voted No.
- David Evennett, the Conservative MP for Bexleyheath and Crayford, voted No.
- David Johnston, the Conservative MP for Wantage, voted No.
- David Jones, the Conservative MP for Clwyd West, voted No.
- David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, voted Aye.
- David Linden, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow East, voted Aye.
- David Morris, the Conservative MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, voted No.
- David Mundell, the Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, voted No.
- David Rutley, the Conservative MP for Macclesfield, voted No.
- David Simmonds, the Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, voted No.
- David T C Davies, the Conservative MP for Monmouth, voted No.
- David Warburton the Independent MP for Somerton and Frome had no vote recorded.
- Dawn Butler, the Labour MP for Brent Central, voted Aye.
- Dean Russell, the Conservative MP for Watford, voted No.
- Debbie Abrahams the Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth had no vote recorded.
- Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, voted No.
- Deidre Brock, the Scottish National Party MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, voted Aye.
- Derek Thomas, the Conservative MP for St Ives, voted No.
- Derek Twigg, the Labour MP for Halton, voted Aye.
- Desmond Swayne, the Conservative MP for New Forest West, voted No.
- Diana Johnson the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull North had no vote recorded.
- Diane Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, voted Aye.
- Dominic Raab, the Conservative MP for Esher and Walton, voted No.
- Douglas Chapman, the Scottish National Party MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, voted Aye.
- Douglas Ross, the Conservative MP for Moray, voted No.
- Drew Hendry the Scottish National Party MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey had no vote recorded.
- Duncan Baker, the Conservative MP for North Norfolk, voted No.
- Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat MP for Kingston and Surbiton, voted Aye.
- Eddie Hughes, the Conservative MP for Walsall North, voted No.
- Edward Argar, the Conservative MP for Charnwood, voted No.
- Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, voted No.
- Edward Miliband, the Labour MP for Doncaster North, voted Aye.
- Edward Timpson, the Conservative MP for Eddisbury, voted No.
- Eleanor Laing the Deputy Speaker MP for Epping Forest had no vote recorded.
- Elizabeth Truss, the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, voted No.
- Ellie Reeves, the Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge, voted Aye.
- Elliot Colburn, the Conservative MP for Carshalton and Wallington, voted No.
- Emily Thornberry, the Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, voted Aye.
- Emma Hardy, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, voted Aye.
- Emma Lewell-Buck, the Labour MP for South Shields, voted Aye.
- Esther McVey, the Conservative MP for Tatton, voted No.
- Fabian Hamilton, the Labour MP for Leeds North East, voted Aye.
- Fay Jones, the Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, voted No.
- Felicity Buchan, the Conservative MP for Kensington, voted No.
- Feryal Clark, the Labour MP for Enfield North, voted Aye.
- Fiona Bruce, the Conservative MP for Congleton, voted No.
- Fleur Anderson the Labour MP for Putney had no vote recorded.
- Flick Drummond, the Conservative MP for Meon Valley, voted No.
- Florence Eshalomi, the Labour MP for Vauxhall, voted Aye.
- Francie Molloy the Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster had no vote recorded.
- Gagan Mohindra, the Conservative MP for South West Hertfordshire, voted No.
- Gareth Bacon the Conservative MP for Orpington had no vote recorded.
- Gareth Davies, the Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford, voted No.
- Gareth Johnson, the Conservative MP for Dartford, voted No.
- Gareth Thomas, the Labour MP for Harrow West, voted Aye.
- Gary Sambrook, the Conservative MP for Birmingham, Northfield, voted No.
- Gary Streeter, the Conservative MP for South West Devon, voted No.
- Gavin Newlands, the Scottish National Party MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North had no vote recorded.
- Gavin Robinson the Democratic Unionist Party MP for Belfast East had no vote recorded.
- Gavin Williamson, the Conservative MP for South Staffordshire, voted No.
- Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the Conservative MP for The Cotswolds, voted No.
- Geoffrey Cox the Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon had no vote recorded.
- George Eustice, the Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, voted No.
- George Freeman, the Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, voted No.
- George Howarth, the Labour MP for Knowsley, voted Aye.
- Geraint Davies, the Labour MP for Swansea West, voted Aye.
- Gerald Jones, the Labour MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, voted Aye.
- Giles Watling, the Conservative MP for Clacton, voted No.
- Gill Furniss, the Labour MP for Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough, voted Aye.
- Gillian Keegan the Conservative MP for Chichester had no vote recorded.
- Gordon Henderson, the Conservative MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, voted No.
- Graham Brady, the Conservative MP for Altrincham and Sale West, voted No.
- Graham Stringer the Labour MP for Blackley and Broughton had no vote recorded.
- Graham Stuart, the Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness, voted No.
- Grahame Morris, the Labour MP for Easington, voted Aye.
- Grant Shapps, the Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield, voted No.
- Greg Clark the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells had no vote recorded.
- Greg Hands, the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, voted No.
- Greg Knight, the Conservative MP for East Yorkshire, voted No.
- Greg Smith, the Conservative MP for Buckingham, voted No.
- Gregory Campbell the Democratic Unionist Party MP for East Londonderry had no vote recorded.
- Guy Opperman, the Conservative MP for Hexham, voted No.
- Hannah Bardell, the Scottish National Party MP for Livingston, voted Aye.
- Harriet Harman, the Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham, voted Aye.
- Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative MP for West Worcestershire, voted No.
- Heather Wheeler, the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire, voted No.
- Helen Grant, the Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald, voted No.
- Helen Hayes, the Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, voted Aye.
- Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, voted Aye.
- Helen Whately, the Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, voted No.
- Henry Smith the Conservative MP for Crawley had no vote recorded.
- Hilary Benn, the Labour MP for Leeds Central, voted Aye.
- Holly Lynch, the Labour MP for Halifax, voted Aye.
- Holly Mumby-Croft, the Conservative MP for Scunthorpe, voted No.
- Huw Merriman, the Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle, voted No.
- Hywel Williams, the Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon, voted Aye.
- Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, voted No.
- Iain Stewart, the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South, voted No.
- Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, voted Aye.
- Ian Byrne the Labour MP for Liverpool, West Derby had no vote recorded.
- Ian Lavery, the Labour MP for Wansbeck, voted Aye.
- Ian Levy, the Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, voted No.
- Ian Liddell-Grainger, the Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset, voted No.
- Ian Mearns the Labour MP for Gateshead had no vote recorded.
- Ian Murray, the Labour MP for Edinburgh South, voted Aye.
- Ian Paisley the Democratic Unionist Party MP for North Antrim had no vote recorded.
- Imran Hussain, the Labour MP for Bradford East, voted Aye.
- Jack Brereton, the Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent South, voted No.
- Jack Lopresti, the Conservative MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke, voted No.
- Jackie Doyle-Price, the Conservative MP for Thurrock, voted No.
- Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset, voted No.
- Jacob Young, the Conservative MP for Redcar, voted No.
- Jake Berry, the Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen, voted No.
- James Cartlidge, the Conservative MP for South Suffolk, voted No.
- James Cleverly, the Conservative MP for Braintree, voted No.
- James Daly, the Conservative MP for Bury North, voted No.
- James Davies, the Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd, voted No.
- James Duddridge, the Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East, voted No.
- James Gray, the Conservative MP for North Wiltshire, voted No.
- James Grundy, the Conservative MP for Leigh, voted No.
- James Heappey, the Conservative MP for Wells, voted No.
- James Morris, the Conservative MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis, voted No.
- James Murray, the Labour MP for Ealing North, voted Aye.
- James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, voted No.
- James Wild, the Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, voted No.
- Jamie Stone, the Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, voted Aye.
- Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend, voted No.
- Jane Hunt, the Conservative MP for Loughborough, voted No.
- Jane Stevenson, the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, voted No.
- Janet Daby, the Labour MP for Lewisham East, voted Aye.
- Jason McCartney, the Conservative MP for Colne Valley, voted No.
- Jeff Smith, the Labour MP for Manchester, Withington, voted Aye.
- Jeffrey M Donaldson the Democratic Unionist Party MP for Lagan Valley had no vote recorded.
- Jeremy Wright the Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam had no vote recorded.
- Jeremy Corbyn, the Independent MP for Islington North, voted Aye.
- Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP for South West Surrey, voted No.
- Jeremy Quin, the Conservative MP for Horsham, voted No.
- Jerome Mayhew, the Conservative MP for Broadland, voted No.
- Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Yardley, voted Aye.
- Jesse Norman, the Conservative MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, voted No.
- Jessica Morden, the Labour MP for Newport East, voted Teller - Ayes.
- Jill Mortimer, the Conservative MP for Hartlepool, voted No.
- Jim McMahon the Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton had no vote recorded.
- Jim Shannon, the Democratic Unionist Party MP for Strangford, voted No.
- Jo Churchill, the Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds, voted No.
- Jo Gideon, the Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, voted No.
- Jo Stevens, the Labour MP for Cardiff Central, voted Aye.
- Joanna Cherry, the Scottish National Party MP for Edinburgh South West, voted Aye.
- John Baron, the Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay, voted No.
- John Cryer, the Labour MP for Leyton and Wanstead, voted Aye.
- John Finucane the Sinn Féin MP for Belfast North had no vote recorded.
- John Glen, the Conservative MP for Salisbury, voted No.
- John Hayes, the Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings, voted No.
- John Healey, the Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne, voted Aye.
- John Howell, the Conservative MP for Henley, voted No.
- John Lamont, the Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, voted No.
- John McDonnell, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, voted Aye.
- John McNally, the Scottish National Party MP for Falkirk, voted Aye.
- John Nicolson, the Scottish National Party MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, voted Aye.
- John Penrose, the Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare, voted No.
- John Redwood, the Conservative MP for Wokingham, voted No.
- John Spellar, the Labour MP for Warley, voted Aye.
- John Stevenson, the Conservative MP for Carlisle, voted No.
- John Whittingdale the Conservative MP for Maldon had no vote recorded.
- Johnny Mercer, the Conservative MP for Plymouth, Moor View, voted No.
- Jon Cruddas, the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, voted Aye.
- Jon Trickett, the Labour MP for Hemsworth, voted Aye.
- Jonathan Ashworth, the Labour MP for Leicester South, voted Aye.
- Jonathan Djanogly, the Conservative MP for Huntingdon, voted No.
- Jonathan Edwards, the Independent MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, voted Aye.
- Jonathan Gullis, the Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, voted No.
- Jonathan Lord, the Conservative MP for Woking, voted No.
- Jonathan Reynolds, the Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, voted Aye.
- Joy Morrissey, the Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, voted No.
- Judith Cummins, the Labour MP for Bradford South, voted Aye.
- Julia Lopez, the Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, voted No.
- Julian Knight, the Conservative MP for Solihull, voted No.
- Julian Lewis, the Conservative MP for New Forest East, voted No.
- Julian Smith, the Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon, voted No.
- Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, voted No.
- Julie Elliott, the Labour MP for Sunderland Central, voted Aye.
- Julie Marson, the Conservative MP for Hertford and Stortford, voted No.
- Justin Madders, the Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, voted Aye.
- Justin Tomlinson, the Conservative MP for North Swindon, voted No.
- Karen Bradley, the Conservative MP for Staffordshire Moorlands, voted No.
- Karen Buck, the Labour MP for Westminster North, voted Aye.
- Karin Smyth the Labour MP for Bristol South had no vote recorded.
- Karl McCartney, the Conservative MP for Lincoln, voted No.
- Karl Turner the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East had no vote recorded.
- Kate Green, the Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston, voted Aye.
- Kate Hollern, the Labour MP for Blackburn, voted Aye.
- Kate Kniveton, the Conservative MP for Burton, voted No.
- Kate Osamor, the Labour MP for Edmonton, voted Aye.
- Kate Osborne, the Labour MP for Jarrow, voted Aye.
- Katherine Fletcher, the Conservative MP for South Ribble, voted No.
- Keir Starmer, the Labour MP for Holborn and St Pancras, voted Aye.
- Kelly Tolhurst, the Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood, voted No.
- Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative MP for Saffron Walden, voted No.
- Kenny MacAskill, the Alba Party MP for East Lothian, voted Aye.
- Kerry McCarthy, the Labour MP for Bristol East, voted Aye.
- Kevan Jones, the Labour MP for North Durham, voted Aye.
- Kevin Brennan the Labour MP for Cardiff West had no vote recorded.
- Kevin Foster, the Conservative MP for Torbay, voted No.
- Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, voted No.
- Khalid Mahmood, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Perry Barr, voted Aye.
- Kieran Mullan, the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich, voted No.
- Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside, voted Aye.
- Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, voted Aye.
- Kirsten Oswald, the Scottish National Party MP for East Renfrewshire, voted Aye.
- Kirsty Blackman the Scottish National Party MP for Aberdeen North had no vote recorded.
- Kit Malthouse, the Conservative MP for North West Hampshire, voted No.
- Kwasi Kwarteng the Conservative MP for Spelthorne had no vote recorded.
- Laura Farris, the Conservative MP for Newbury, voted No.
- Laura Trott, the Conservative MP for Sevenoaks, voted No.
- Laurence Robertson, the Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, voted No.
- Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, voted Aye.
- Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield, voted No.
- Lee Rowley, the Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, voted No.
- Leo Docherty, the Conservative MP for Aldershot, voted No.
- Lia Nici, the Conservative MP for Great Grimsby, voted No.
- Liam Byrne, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Hodge Hill, voted Aye.
- Liam Fox, the Conservative MP for North Somerset, voted No.
- Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South, voted Teller - Ayes.
- Lindsay Hoyle the Speaker MP for Chorley had no vote recorded.
- Lisa Cameron, the Scottish National Party MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, voted Aye.
- Lisa Nandy, the Labour MP for Wigan, voted Aye.
- Liz Kendall the Labour MP for Leicester West had no vote recorded.
- Liz Saville Roberts, the Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, voted Aye.
- Liz Twist the Labour MP for Blaydon had no vote recorded.
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton, Kemptown, voted Aye.
- Louie French, the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, voted No.
- Louise Haigh, the Labour MP for Sheffield, Heeley, voted Aye.
- Lucy Allan, the Conservative MP for Telford, voted No.
- Lucy Frazer, the Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire, voted No.
- Lucy Powell, the Labour MP for Manchester Central, voted Aye.
- Luke Evans, the Conservative MP for Bosworth, voted No.
- Luke Hall, the Conservative MP for Thornbury and Yate, voted No.
- Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, voted Aye.
- Lyn Brown, the Labour MP for West Ham, voted Aye.
- Maggie Throup, the Conservative MP for Erewash, voted No.
- Marco Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, voted No.
- Marcus Fysh, the Conservative MP for Yeovil, voted No.
- Marcus Jones, the Conservative MP for Nuneaton, voted No.
- Margaret Beckett, the Labour MP for Derby South, voted Aye.
- Margaret Ferrier, the Independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, voted Aye.
- Margaret Greenwood, the Labour MP for Wirral West, voted Aye.
- Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP for Barking, voted Aye.
- Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, voted No.
- Maria Eagle, the Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, voted Aye.
- Maria Miller, the Conservative MP for Basingstoke, voted No.
- Marie Rimmer, the Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston, voted Aye.
- Marion Fellows, the Scottish National Party MP for Motherwell and Wishaw, voted Aye.
- Mark Eastwood, the Conservative MP for Dewsbury, voted No.
- Mark Fletcher the Conservative MP for Bolsover had no vote recorded.
- Mark Francois, the Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, voted No.
- Mark Garnier, the Conservative MP for Wyre Forest, voted No.
- Mark Harper, the Conservative MP for Forest of Dean, voted No.
- Mark Hendrick, the Labour MP for Preston, voted Aye.
- Mark Jenkinson, the Conservative MP for Workington, voted Teller - Noes.
- Mark Logan the Conservative MP for Bolton North East had no vote recorded.
- Mark Menzies, the Conservative MP for Fylde, voted No.
- Mark Pawsey the Conservative MP for Rugby had no vote recorded.
- Mark Pritchard, the Conservative MP for The Wrekin, voted No.
- Mark Spencer, the Conservative MP for Sherwood, voted No.
- Mark Tami, the Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside, voted Aye.
- Marsha De Cordova, the Labour MP for Battersea, voted Aye.
- Martin Docherty-Hughes, the Scottish National Party MP for West Dunbartonshire, voted Aye.
- Martin Vickers, the Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, voted No.
- Martyn Day, the Scottish National Party MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, voted Aye.
- Mary Glindon, the Labour MP for North Tyneside, voted Aye.
- Mary Kelly Foy the Labour MP for City of Durham had no vote recorded.
- Mary Robinson, the Conservative MP for Cheadle, voted No.
- Matt Hancock, the Conservative MP for West Suffolk, voted No.
- Matt Rodda, the Labour MP for Reading East, voted Aye.
- Matt Vickers, the Conservative MP for Stockton South, voted No.
- Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, voted No.
- Matt Western, the Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, voted Aye.
- Matthew Offord, the Conservative MP for Hendon, voted No.
- Matthew Pennycook, the Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich, voted Aye.
- Meg Hillier, the Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, voted Aye.
- Mel Stride, the Conservative MP for Central Devon, voted No.
- Mhairi Black the Scottish National Party MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South had no vote recorded.
- Michael Ellis, the Conservative MP for Northampton North, voted No.
- Michael Fabricant, the Conservative MP for Lichfield, voted No.
- Michael Gove, the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, voted No.
- Michael Tomlinson, the Conservative MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole, voted No.
- Michelle Donelan, the Conservative MP for Chippenham, voted No.
- Michelle Gildernew the Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone had no vote recorded.
- Mick Whitley, the Labour MP for Birkenhead, voted Aye.
- Mickey Brady the Sinn Féin MP for Newry and Armagh had no vote recorded.
- Mike Amesbury, the Labour MP for Weaver Vale, voted Aye.
- Mike Freer, the Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green, voted No.
- Mike Kane, the Labour MP for Wythenshawe and Sale East, voted Aye.
- Mike Penning, the Conservative MP for Hemel Hempstead, voted No.
- Mike Wood, the Conservative MP for Dudley South, voted No.
- Mims Davies, the Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, voted No.
- Miriam Cates, the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, voted No.
- Mohammad Yasin, the Labour MP for Bedford, voted Aye.
- Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, voted Aye.
- Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, voted No.
- Nadia Whittome, the Labour MP for Nottingham East, voted Aye.
- Nadine Dorries the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire had no vote recorded.
- Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, voted No.
- Navendu Mishra, the Labour MP for Stockport, voted Aye.
- Naz Shah the Labour MP for Bradford West had no vote recorded.
- Neale Hanvey the Alba Party MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath had no vote recorded.
- Neil Coyle, the Independent MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, voted Aye.
- Neil Hudson, the Conservative MP for Penrith and The Border, voted No.
- Neil O’Brien, the Conservative MP for Harborough, voted No.
- Nia Griffith, the Labour MP for Llanelli, voted Aye.
- Nicholas Brown, the Independent MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East, voted Aye.
- Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, voted No.
- Nick Gibb, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, voted No.
- Nick Smith, the Labour MP for Blaenau Gwent, voted Aye.
- Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Labour MP for Torfaen, voted Aye.
- Nickie Aiken, the Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, voted No.
- Nicola Richards, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, voted No.
- Nigel Adams the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty had no vote recorded.
- Nigel Evans the Deputy Speaker MP for Ribble Valley had no vote recorded.
- Nigel Huddleston, the Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire, voted No.
- Nigel Mills, the Conservative MP for Amber Valley, voted No.
- Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden, voted No.
- Oliver Dowden, the Conservative MP for Hertsmere, voted No.
- Oliver Heald, the Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire, voted No.
- Olivia Blake, the Labour MP for Sheffield, Hallam, voted Aye.
- Órfhlaith Begley the Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone had no vote recorded.
- Owen Thompson, the Scottish National Party MP for Midlothian, voted Aye.
- Pat McFadden, the Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, voted Aye.
- Patricia Gibson, the Scottish National Party MP for North Ayrshire and Arran, voted Aye.
- Patrick Grady, the Independent MP for Glasgow North, voted Aye.
- Paul Beresford, the Conservative MP for Mole Valley, voted No.
- Paul Blomfield, the Labour MP for Sheffield Central, voted Aye.
- Paul Bristow, the Conservative MP for Peterborough, voted No.
- Paul Girvan, the Democratic Unionist Party MP for South Antrim, voted No.
- Paul Holmes the Conservative MP for Eastleigh had no vote recorded.
- Paul Howell, the Conservative MP for Sedgefield, voted No.
- Paul Maskey the Sinn Féin MP for Belfast West had no vote recorded.
- Paul Maynard, the Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, voted No.
- Paul Scully, the Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam, voted No.
- Paula Barker, the Labour MP for Liverpool, Wavertree, voted Aye.
- Paulette Hamilton, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Erdington, voted Aye.
- Pauline Latham the Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire had no vote recorded.
- Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, voted No.
- Pete Wishart the Scottish National Party MP for Perth and North Perthshire had no vote recorded.
- Peter Aldous, the Conservative MP for Waveney, voted No.
- Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, voted No.
- Peter Bottomley, the Conservative MP for Worthing West, voted No.
- Peter Dowd, the Labour MP for Bootle, voted Aye.
- Peter Gibson, the Conservative MP for Darlington, voted No.
- Peter Grant, the Scottish National Party MP for Glenrothes, voted Aye.
- Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove, voted Aye.
- Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, voted No.
- Philip Dunne the Conservative MP for Ludlow had no vote recorded.
- Philip Hollobone, the Conservative MP for Kettering, voted No.
- Philippa Whitford, the Scottish National Party MP for Central Ayrshire, voted Aye.
- Preet Kaur Gill, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Edgbaston, voted Aye.
- Priti Patel the Conservative MP for Witham had no vote recorded.
- Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, voted Aye.
- Rachel Hopkins, the Labour MP for Luton South, voted Aye.
- Rachel Maclean, the Conservative MP for Redditch, voted No.
- Rachel Reeves the Labour MP for Leeds West had no vote recorded.
- Ranil Jayawardena, the Conservative MP for North East Hampshire, voted No.
- Rebecca Harris, the Conservative MP for Castle Point, voted No.
- Rebecca Long Bailey, the Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, voted Aye.
- Rebecca Pow, the Conservative MP for Taunton Deane, voted No.
- Rehman Chishti, the Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham, voted No.
- Richard Bacon, the Conservative MP for South Norfolk, voted No.
- Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, voted Aye.
- Richard Drax, the Conservative MP for South Dorset, voted No.
- Richard Foord, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, voted Aye.
- Richard Fuller, the Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire, voted No.
- Richard Graham, the Conservative MP for Gloucester, voted No.
- Richard Holden, the Conservative MP for North West Durham, voted No.
- Richard Thomson, the Scottish National Party MP for Gordon, voted Aye.
- Rishi Sunak, the Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks), voted No.
- Rob Butler, the Conservative MP for Aylesbury, voted No.
- Rob Roberts the Independent MP for Delyn had no vote recorded.
- Robbie Moore, the Conservative MP for Keighley, voted No.
- Robert Buckland, the Conservative MP for South Swindon, voted No.
- Robert Courts, the Conservative MP for Witney, voted No.
- Robert Goodwill, the Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, voted No.
- Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, voted No.
- Robert Jenrick, the Conservative MP for Newark, voted No.
- Robert Largan the Conservative MP for High Peak had no vote recorded.
- Robert Neill, the Conservative MP for Bromley and Chislehurst, voted No.
- Robert Syms, the Conservative MP for Poole, voted No.
- Robin Millar, the Conservative MP for Aberconwy, voted No.
- Robin Walker, the Conservative MP for Worcester, voted No.
- Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet, voted No.
- Ronnie Cowan, the Scottish National Party MP for Inverclyde, voted Aye.
- Rosena Allin-Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, voted Aye.
- Rosie Cooper the Labour MP for West Lancashire had no vote recorded.
- Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, voted Aye.
- Rosie Winterton the Deputy Speaker MP for Doncaster Central had no vote recorded.
- Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton, Itchen, voted No.
- Rupa Huq, the Independent MP for Ealing Central and Acton, voted Aye.
- Rushanara Ali, the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, voted Aye.
- Ruth Cadbury, the Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, voted Aye.
- Ruth Edwards, the Conservative MP for Rushcliffe, voted No.
- Ruth Jones, the Labour MP for Newport West, voted Aye.
- Sajid Javid, the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, voted No.
- Sally-Ann Hart, the Conservative MP for Hastings and Rye, voted No.
- Sam Tarry, the Labour MP for Ilford South, voted Aye.
- Sammy Wilson the Democratic Unionist Party MP for East Antrim had no vote recorded.
- Saqib Bhatti, the Conservative MP for Meriden, voted No.
- Sara Britcliffe, the Conservative MP for Hyndburn, voted No.
- Sarah Atherton, the Conservative MP for Wrexham, voted No.
- Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham, voted Aye.
- Sarah Dines, the Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales, voted No.
- Sarah Green, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham, voted Aye.
- Sarah Jones, the Labour MP for Croydon Central, voted Aye.
- Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, voted Aye.
- Sarah Owen, the Labour MP for Luton North, voted Aye.
- Scott Benton, the Conservative MP for Blackpool South, voted No.
- Scott Mann, the Conservative MP for North Cornwall, voted No.
- Seema Malhotra, the Labour MP for Feltham and Heston, voted Aye.
- Selaine Saxby, the Conservative MP for North Devon, voted No.
- Shabana Mahmood, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Ladywood, voted Aye.
- Shailesh Vara, the Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, voted No.
- Sharon Hodgson, the Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, voted Aye.
- Shaun Bailey, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich West, voted No.
- Sheryll Murray, the Conservative MP for South East Cornwall, voted No.
- Simon Baynes, the Conservative MP for Clwyd South, voted No.
- Simon Clarke, the Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, voted No.
- Simon Fell, the Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness, voted No.
- Simon Hart, the Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, voted No.
- Simon Hoare, the Conservative MP for North Dorset, voted No.
- Simon Jupp, the Conservative MP for East Devon, voted No.
- Simon Lightwood, the Labour MP for Wakefield, voted Aye.
- Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, voted Aye.
- Siobhan Baillie the Conservative MP for Stroud had no vote recorded.
- Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, voted Aye.
- Stephanie Peacock, the Labour MP for Barnsley East, voted Aye.
- Stephen Crabb, the Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, voted No.
- Stephen Doughty, the Labour MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, voted Aye.
- Stephen Farry, the Alliance MP for North Down, voted Aye.
- Stephen Flynn, the Scottish National Party MP for Aberdeen South, voted Aye.
- Stephen Hammond, the Conservative MP for Wimbledon, voted No.
- Stephen Kinnock, the Labour MP for Aberavon, voted Aye.
- Stephen McPartland, the Conservative MP for Stevenage, voted No.
- Stephen Metcalfe, the Conservative MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, voted No.
- Stephen Morgan, the Labour MP for Portsmouth South, voted Aye.
- Stephen Timms, the Labour MP for East Ham, voted Aye.
- Steve Baker, the Conservative MP for Wycombe, voted No.
- Steve Barclay, the Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire, voted No.
- Steve Brine, the Conservative MP for Winchester, voted No.
- Steve Double, the Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, voted No.
- Steve McCabe, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Selly Oak, voted Aye.
- Steve Reed, the Labour MP for Croydon North, voted Aye.
- Steven Bonnar, the Scottish National Party MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, voted Aye.
- Stewart Hosie, the Scottish National Party MP for Dundee East, voted Aye.
- Stewart Malcolm McDonald the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow South had no vote recorded.
- Stuart Anderson, the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, voted No.
- Stuart Andrew, the Conservative MP for Pudsey, voted No.
- Stuart C McDonald, the Scottish National Party MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, voted Aye.
- Suella Braverman, the Conservative MP for Fareham, voted No.
- Suzanne Webb, the Conservative MP for Stourbridge, voted No.
- Tahir Ali, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Hall Green, voted Aye.
- Taiwo Owatemi, the Labour MP for Coventry North West, voted Aye.
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the Labour MP for Slough, voted Aye.
- Thangam Debbonaire, the Labour MP for Bristol West, voted Aye.
- Theo Clarke, the Conservative MP for Stafford, voted No.
- Theresa May the Conservative MP for Maidenhead had no vote recorded.
- Theresa Villiers, the Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet, voted No.
- Thérèse Coffey, the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal, voted No.
- Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, voted Aye.
- Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, voted No.
- Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, voted No.
- Toby Perkins, the Labour MP for Chesterfield, voted Aye.
- Tom Hunt, the Conservative MP for Ipswich, voted No.
- Tom Pursglove, the Conservative MP for Corby, voted No.
- Tom Randall, the Conservative MP for Gedling, voted No.
- Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, voted No.
- Tommy Sheppard the Scottish National Party MP for Edinburgh East had no vote recorded.
- Tonia Antoniazzi the Labour MP for Gower had no vote recorded.
- Tony Lloyd the Labour MP for Rochdale had no vote recorded.
- Tracey Crouch the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford had no vote recorded.
- Trudy Harrison, the Conservative MP for Copeland, voted No.
- Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, voted Aye.
- Valerie Vaz, the Labour MP for Walsall South, voted Aye.
- Vicky Ford the Conservative MP for Chelmsford had no vote recorded.
- Vicky Foxcroft, the Labour MP for Lewisham, Deptford, voted Aye.
- Victoria Atkins, the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, voted No.
- Victoria Prentis, the Conservative MP for Banbury, voted No.
- Virendra Sharma, the Labour MP for Ealing, Southall, voted Aye.
- Virginia Crosbie, the Conservative MP for Ynys Môn, voted No.
- Wayne David, the Labour MP for Caerphilly, voted Aye.
- Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, voted Aye.
- Wendy Morton, the Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, voted No.
- Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bath, voted Aye.
- Wes Streeting, the Labour MP for Ilford North, voted Aye.
- Will Quince, the Conservative MP for Colchester, voted No.
- William Cash, the Conservative MP for Stone, voted No.
- William Wragg the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove had no vote recorded.
- Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, voted Aye.
- Yvette Cooper, the Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, voted Aye.
- Yvonne Fovargue, the Labour MP for Makerfield, voted Aye.
- Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South, voted Aye.