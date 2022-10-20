Amid chaotic scenes in the House of Commons, MPs voted against a Labour motion to stop the ban on fracking from being lifted in England – here’s how your MP voted.

More than 30 Conservative MPs, including two ex-prime ministers and multiple ex-Cabinet Office members, rebelled against Liz Truss’ government last night (19 October) by abstaining on a crucial vote on fracking.

The vote, which resulted in chaotic scenes in the House of Commons with Conservative MPs allegedly bullied and manhandled, was intended to block Liz Truss’ plans to lift the ban on fracking for shale gas in England. The motion was brought forward by Labour – 230 voted in favour while 326 voted against it and in line with the government, according to data published by UK Parliament .

Tory MPs were initially told the motion was being treated as a confidence vote in Liz Truss, and that they faced losing the party whip – which would see them kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary party and forced to sit as independents – if they did not vote with the government. But this was thrown into confusion just before voting began, when energy minister Graham Stuart declared it was not a confidence vote after all.

Many MPs abstained from Wednesday night’s vote on fracking.

In total 33 Tory MPs abstained from the vote – senior figures including Alok Sharma, Ben Wallace, Boris Johnson (who is reportedly on holiday in the Caribbean), David Davis, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Theresa May were all recorded as having not voted.

The practice is also banned in Scotland and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out allowing it again. However, three Scottish Conservative MPs voted to allow the practice in England, including leader Douglas Ross. SNP MPs largely voted with Labour, with the exception of 11 who did not vote. Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and Green all voted with Labour. Democratic Unionist Party MPs largely abstained except for two who voted with the government.

How did my MP vote?

Did your MP vote to lift the ban on fracking in England? You can find out how your MP voted using the interactive map below. Can’t see the map? Click here to view it on a new page.

Loading....

The full list of how MPs voted can also be found below. ‘Aye’ means the MP voted to ban fracking, ‘no’ means the MP voted with the government to lift the ban.