Fracking was banned in the UK in 2019 after a report from the Oil and Gas Authority found there was no way to accurately predict tremors

The Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to lift a ban on fracking to ease the UK energy crisis.

The cost of living crisis has seen bills soar, with the energy price cap increasing by 80% this October.

UK households have been left feeling the squeeze, with talks of energy rationing becoming a reality this winter.

So, what is fracking and where could it take place in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

A shale gas fracking drill in Blackpool, England in 2017 (Pic: Getty Images)

What is fracking?

Fracking, which is short for hydraulic fracturing, is the process of extracting oil and natural gas from shale rock.

It involves drilling a vertical well into the shale rock, penetrating the surface horizontally.

Chemicals and water are pumped into the well at a high pressure casuing fractures in the shale which allows the oil and gas to escape to the surface.

Fracking is a controversial process as it has been linked to water pollution and climate change, with many countries banning the practise in Europe.

Where could fracking take place in the UK?

According to The British Geological Survey (BGS) there are four areas in the UK where fracking could be possible due to shale gas reserves.

These areas are:

Carboniferous Bowland–Hodder area in Lancashire and the Midlands

Carboniferous Midland Valley in Scotland

Jurassic Weald Basin in south England

Wessex area in south England

The BGS undertook research into potential fracking areas between 2013-2016, providing the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with estimates of potential shale gas reserves.

Here is a map of where fracking could take place in the UK:

Fracking could potentially be carried out in these four areas of the UK (Pic: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

As well as the four areas mentioned above, Wales was also identified as having some potential areas for exploration including the Bowland Shale Formation in north Wales and Carboniferous shales in south Wales.

However more research is needed to confirm if these areas are viable for fracking.

Why was fracking banned?

The government banned fracking in the UK in November 2019 after a report from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) found that the process could not be done in a way to accurately predict tremors.

Tremors and earthquakes have long been associated with fracking and started to make headlines after locals complained about the activity at a site on Preston New Road.

The report deemed that predicting when these tremors would occur was “not possible with current technology.”

Following on from the report fracking was immediately banned, with proposals for fracking sites no longer accepted.

Speaking about the report at the time, Business and Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “Whilst acknowledging the huge potential of UK shale gas to provide a bridge to a zero carbon future, I’ve also always been clear that shale gas exploration must be carried out safely.

“In the UK, we have been led by the best available scientific evidence, and closely regulated by the Oil and Gas Authority, one of the best regulators in the world.

“After reviewing the OGA’s report into recent seismic activity at Preston New Road, it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community.

“For this reason, I have concluded that we should put a moratorium on fracking in England with immediate effect.”

Before the ban fracking took place in the North Yorkshire village of Kirby Misperton (Pic: Getty Images)

Is fracking bad?

Fracking has been associated with minor earthquakes and tremors in the UK.

In 2011 a total of 58 earthquakes were linked to fracking in Preese Hall, Preston, with one measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale.

Whilst in 2019, 120 tremors were recorded during drilling for shale gas extraction in Preston, with one measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

It was these incidents that led to fracking being banned in the UK as predicting the tremors was “not possible with current technology.”

As well as earthquakes, fracking has also been linked to water pollution, an investigation by the New York Times in 2014 found water spills at a fracking site in North Dakota had “impacted surface and groundwater”.