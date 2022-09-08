The new Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs that domestic bills will be frozen at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will today announce her “bold” plan to freeze energy bills for up to two years, to guard households and businesses against crippling costs.

The new premier is expected to tell MPs that domestic bills will be frozen at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.

Labour has accused the PM of writing a “blank cheque” to the energy giants by ruling out the levy, with the British people left to “foot the bill”.

‘Bold plan of action’

Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Ms Truss acknowledged families and businesses across the country are concerned about how they will “make ends meet” over the coming months.

She blamed rising global prices on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and “weaponisation” of gas supply in Europe.

“This has only made clearer that we must boost our long-term energy security and supply,” she said.

“We will take action immediately to help people and businesses with bills but also take decisive action to tackle the root cause of these problems, so that we are not in this position again.

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

“We will set out our plans to deliver on that promise and build a prosperous Britain for everyone.”

Downing Street said the new PM would set out a “bold plan of action to support people across the UK” while also “ramping up domestic energy supply”.

Going head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at her first Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Truss confirmed she would make an announcement on her cost-of-living proposals to the House on Thursday.

‘Blank cheque to oil and gas giants’

However, she faced accusations she was dodging scrutiny over the way her plans would be presented to Parliament.

She will open a debate on energy costs but, unlike a formal ministerial statement, this will not result in sustained questioning from MPs about the move.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband argued that “core” to any solution is the question of “who pays”.

“By ruling out a windfall tax, Liz Truss, in one of her first acts as Prime Minister, has written a blank cheque to the oil and gas giants making £170billion in excess profits, and the British people will foot the bill,” he said.

“Every penny her Government refuses to raise in windfall taxes is money that they will be loading onto the British people for years to come.”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the existing windfall tax imposed under Mr Johnson still stands, despite Ms Truss’s opposition to such levies.

Fracking and North Sea oil

Downing Street also indicated the moratorium on fracking in England could be lifted in the energy package, despite the 2019 Conservative manifesto opposing an end to the ban without science showing it can be done safely.

Ms Truss vowed during her leadership campaign that she would end opposition to shale gas extraction in places where it is backed by local communities.

Oil firms will also be encouraged to exploit existing reserves in the North Sea, with as many as 130 oil and exploration licences likely to be awarded.