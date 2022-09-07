Prime Minister Liz Truss is said to be ready to unveil a new £2,500 cap on energy bills - but how much would this save households across Britain?

New Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a freeze on the cost of energy on Thursday to help households and businesses with soaring gas and electricity bills.

While the details have yet to be announced, Ms Truss is reportedly considering capping typical bills at £2,500 a year.

This is £1,000 below the level they are expected to hit in October and many thousands below rises predicted over the next six months. According to reports, this would be paid for through borrowing and repaid either by the taxpayer or higher bills over the long term.

Ms Truss told Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday she would “take immediate action to help people with their energy bills but also secure a long-term energy supply”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Ms Truss of making the public rather than the energy companies foot the bill, saying she would “borrow more than is needed because she won’t touch excess oil and gas profits”.

How much would a £2,500 energy price cap save me?

While the details of the scheme have yet to be announced, we can estimate how much money a new £2,500 cap could save people.

Coming on top of a planned £400 discount on all bills announced back in July, a £2,500 price cap would effectively freeze energy costs near their current limit of £1,971 for a typical household.

The cap is usually set by regulator Ofgem and had been due to climb to a staggering £3,549 from October 1.

The cost-of-living crisis means the price cap is the amount many households currently pay, unless they are on a fixed deal.

A ‘typical’ household is classed by Ofgem as having a dual fuel tariff, using a typical amount of energy and paying by Direct Debit.

Those on prepayment meters and those who pay bills in other ways currently pay more.

And the price cap currently doesn’t cover people living in Northern Ireland, only those in Great Britain.

Would the changes affect different regions in different ways?

The energy price cap is, in reality, a series of regional caps . People in some parts of Britain currently pay more for their energy than in others, because it is harder and more expensive to supply gas and electricity to some areas.

It is not clear whether a new cap set by Ms Truss at £2,500 would apply to the whole of Great Britain or whether it would be adjusted to take these supply cost differences into account.

Assuming it is a flat £2,500 cap for the whole of Great Britain, monthly bills would come in at £175. This is how a cap at this level, combined with the £400 energy discount, would save a typical household each month in each region.

North West: £118

Northern: £116

Yorkshire: £118

Northern Scotland: £119

Southern: £122

Southern Scotland: £121

N Wales and Mersey: £126

London: £123

South East: £122

Eastern: £121

East Midlands: £117

Midlands: £121

Southern Western: £123

South Wales: £122

GB average: £121

Our calculations are based on the benefit of the £400 energy discount, which will be paid for six consecutive months, being spread equally across 12 months.