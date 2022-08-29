Former X Factor contestants are reportedly planning a lawsuit against SyCo

Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo is facing a lawsuit from former X Factor contestants.

Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo is facing bullying allegations from a group of former contestants, according to reports.

The hit reality music show first aired in 2004 and was created by Simon Cowell and his company SyCo Entertainment.

It has made stars out of a variety of acts including Little Mix, JLS and One Direction.

But what are the claims against SyCo, who has made the claims and how much could any lawsuit be worth?

What are the claims against SyCo and what has the firm said?

The Sunday Mirror reported that five solo acts and one group are approaching a law firm to sue SyCo.

They are claiming going on X Factor led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”.

One claimant told the Sunday Mirror : “Being on the show was a horrific experience. We’ve been suffering for years as a result. It’s awful.

“Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we feel we deserve.

“Simon needs to take responsibility. We lost a lot of money from having periods of our lives not making money to deal with trauma still ingrained from the show.”

They also said: “Lots of contestants are from underprivileged backgrounds so getting on the show was like a winning lottery ticket.

“You’re sold the dream, but once you’re off the show, you’re thrown into the world with very little after care.”

The Mirror also reported it had approached SyCo for comment and was asked to make clear there is no allegation showbiz supremo Cowell was in any way aware of, or personally involved in, the incidents or behaviour alleged by the group.

How much would the lawsuit be worth?

According to reports it could be worth in excess of £1million.

What has the X Factor said?

A spokesman for X Factor said: “Welfare of those taking part is our No1 priority and we have robust measures and welfare teams in place to ensure support is always available.

“We are unaware of any legal claims being filed against The X Factor and despite not being on air for several years, we remain open to discuss concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.”

Is the X Factor still on?

No, the fifteenth and final series of the UK show aired in 2018. Spin-off series The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: Band ran in 2019, before the show went on hiatus in 2020.