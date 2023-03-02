Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion

Liverpool is hosting a huge Eurovision festival part on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A Eurovision festival is to take place in Liverpool ahead of the UK hosting the song contest for the first time since 1998.

The festival features a submarine parade through the streets of Liverpool inspired by The Beatles and a rave which is held simultaneously in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv. Ukraine were the winners of last year’s Eurovision song contest, but they were unable to host the competition this year as it was deemed too dangerous due after the Russian invasion.

The UK were runners-up with Sam Ryder’s performance last year and they are hosting the contest on behalf of Ukraine. The upcoming Eurovision festival is likely to draw in thousands of visitors from around the world in a huge celebration of music.

But when is the Eurovision festival and what can fans expect from the event? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Eurovision festival?

The cultural festival for Eurovision 2023 has been titled EuroFest and it runs alongside the main event from Monday 1 May to Sunday 14 May.

What to expect from Eurovision festival

Liverpool’s EuroFest includes the Blue and Yellow submarine parade, featuring imitation submarines - it is inspired by both the Ukrainian flag and the song and film by Liverpool’s most famous band, The Beatles.

It has been described by organisers as “a huge outdoor underwater sea disco which will make its way through the city to kickstart the Eurovision party.”

Eurovision festival parade is inspired by Liverpool music icons The Beatles. (Getty Images)

Liverpool’s director of culture, Claire McColgan claimed the parade will “ignite Eurovision.”

She said: “They will create a huge parade which will have everything from glitterball jellyfish through to the yellow and blue submarine that will potentially float above you at some point, and there will be kazoo-playing seahorses.”

Rave Ukraine is set to be held at both Liverpool and Kyiv simultaneously in a celebration which unites “the power of music and the resilience of the Ukrainians in the last year, to keep making music, dancing and celebrating culture.”

Ukrainian artist Buchatska presents viewers with a film that has been shot on the train journey from Izyum in eastern Ukraine. The area has suffered greatly since the Russian invasion and large areas of it have been left in ruins.

Buchatska explained that the video shows the drastic changes that have taken place in the last year. She explained: “It is about the loss of certainties, of home, without knowing if you will ever be able to return. It is a one-way journey. It provokes a shift in the state of mind.”

Other events include a Buck Fizz Bonanza which features an appearance from the UK’s last winners Katrina and the Waves and an exhibition of work by 22 Ukrainian photographers.

Eurovision festival 2023 lineup

There are a total of 24 projects in EuroFest, 19 of those are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists, according to the Liverpool City Council.

