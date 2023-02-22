Hannah Waddington joins Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon and Graham Norton in a star-studded presenting team

Graham Norton is returning for Eurovision 2023. (Getty Images)

The BBC has revealed a star-studded line-up of hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Actress Hannah Waddingham is among the new faces in this year’s lineup. The Emmy-award winning actress is best known for her roles in Ted Lasso, Game Of Thrones and Sex Education.

Waddingham fronts the two semi-finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. It is the first time that the UK has hosted Eurovision since 1998 when the event was held in Birmingham.

The UK is hosting the Eurovision song contest on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which cannot stage the event due to Russia’s ongoing invasion. Here’s what we know.

What have the presenters said ahead of Eurovision 2023?

Hannah Waddingham said it was a “great pleasure” to be involved in Eurovision and described 2023 as a special year in the history of the singing competition.

She said: “It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals. But this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with great strength and unity.”

Hannah Waddingham is best known for her role in Ted Lasso. (Getty Images)

The presenting trio are also joined by a familiar face for the final with Graham Norton returning on Saturday 13 May. The 59-year-old said that it is an honour to host Eurovision and describes it as “the best show on earth.”

Norton added: “Every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud.”