Eurovision is returning to the UK for the first time since Birmingham hosted it back in 1998

Singer Sam Ryder was runner-up at last year’s Eurovision.(Getty Images)

Liverpool has been selected as the host city for the 67th edition of Eurovision, following a tight bidding race with the city of Glasgow. The UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. Show organisers decided the event could not be held in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The UK’s Sam Ryder finished runner-up in 2022 and fans are hoping to build on that performance this time around and win the whole thing in front of a home crowd. Eurovision 2023 is attracting widespread interest and excitement from music fans around the world but when does the event take place and when do tickets go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023

Interest in Eurovision tickets is expected to be high and the official website states that it is usually easiest to secure tickets for the Jury and Family shows than the live show.

Ticket prices, availability and the ticket provider has not yet been confirmed by the organisers.

Tickets for Eurovision 2022 went on sale on 7 April last year ahead of the first jury show on 9 May so it is expected that the organisers will follow a similar pattern this time around.

Tickets for Eurovision 2022 went on sale on 7 April last year ahead of the first jury show on 9 May so it is expected that the organisers will follow a similar pattern this time around.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place at Liverpool Arena from Tuesday 9 May to Saturday 13 May. The venue holds a maximum capacity of around 11,000.

The two semi-finals are held on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, while the grand final is scheduled for Saturday 13 May.

Music fans are treated to a total of nine different shows over the course of Eurovision week. These are:

First semi-final: Tuesday 9 May: Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon)

Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon) Second semi-final: Thursday 11 May: Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening); Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon)

Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening); Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon) Grand final: Saturday 13 May: Live TV Show (Saturday 13 evening); Jury Show (Friday 12 evening); Family Show (saturday 13 afternoon)

The Jury Show is a full run through the show that takes place the evening before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the contestants. Audiences can also witness a randomised version of the qualifier and points reveal as the presenters practise for different scenarios.

The Family Show is a full run through the show that takes place earlier in the day before the Live TV Show; it is the final rehearsal for the artists and crew. The show is more convenient for younger Eurovision fans. It also shows audiences a randomised version of the qualifier and points reveal.