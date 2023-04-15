According to the BBC, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange might make a special guest appearance

Along with other soon-to-be-announced performers, the lineup will also feature Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests will attend the event on 7 May in the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will also be broadcast on BBC radio and television. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will Robbie Williams rejoin Take That for the performance?

The BBC has said Take That’s performance will feature three of the original members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, but the show would offer an opportunity for Robbie Williams and Jason Orange to rejoin for a one-off reunion.

Williams left Take That in 1995 due to personal differences with the other band members, particularly with Barlow. He wanted to pursue a solo career, and the constant touring and recording schedule with the band was taking a toll on him.

King Charles - then the Prince of Wales greets the members of Take That as he arrives to attend the Royal Variety Performance in 2010 (Photo: Eddie Keogh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After leaving the band, Williams went on to achieve great success as a solo artist, selling millions of records worldwide. Take That continued as a four-piece for a few more years before disbanding in 1996. Williams reunited with Take That briefly in 2010 for their album “Progress” and subsequent tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He toured with the band again in 2011, but he did not rejoin the group permanently, though in previous years, he has joined the remaining trio, including for a virtual charity show during the pandemic.

It’s difficult to say whether Williams will ever rejoin Take That permanently. In interviews, both Williams and the other members of Take That have expressed a willingness to work together again in the future. However, Williams has also stated that he enjoys the creative freedom he has as a solo artist and values his independence.

The remaining core members of Take That have performed at many Royal Variety Performances over the years, with Barlow also curating the concert outside Buckingham Palace for the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Barlow, Donald and Owen said: “This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on. A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait.”

Who else is playing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katy Perry, who is regarded as one of the biggest pop stars in the world, having produced a string of number one albums, said she is “excited” to perform at the concert.

Alongside her musical success, which includes a Super Bowl performance and a Las Vegas residency, she is also an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales, due to her commitment to other global charities including Unicef and her own Firework Foundation.

Perry said: “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Richie added that it was an “honour” to celebrate the coronation. The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner was also appointed The Prince’s Trust’s first global ambassador and is the chairman of the Global Ambassador Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the concert, Bocelli and Sir Bryn will perform a duet of an “iconic song of love and collective solidarity”. Bocelli said it was a “great honour” to sing for the late Queen on several occasions and that it was another special moment to be asked to perform for the King.

The show will also feature a performance from the Coronation Choir, which will be created with community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK. They will appear alongside the Virtual Choir which will be made up of singers from across the Commonwealth for a special performance on the night.

The centrepiece of the concert will be the Lighting Up The Nation, where locations across the UK will light up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

How can I watch it on TV?