The Queen, who died at Balmoral Castle, is currently lying in rest at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh

The Queen has arrived at St Giles Cathedral, after travelling from Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh.

King Charles III, along with other members of the Royal Family, led the procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

A remembrance service has been held at St Giles Cathedral, with Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon delivering a reading in tribute to The Queen.

The nation has been plunged into a 10-day mourning period, with the late monarch’s state funeral set to take place on Monday 19 September, with a bank holiday being declared.

But when will The Queen arrive in England? Here’s everything you need to know.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arriving at Holyroodhouse on 11 September (Pic: Getty Images)

When will the Queen’s coffin be flown to England?

The Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday 13 September, accompanied by Princess Anne, The Queen’s only daughter.

The flight will leave Edinburgh Airport, travelling to RAF Northolt, which is an Air Station based in Ruislip, England.

It will then travel by hearse to Buckingham Palace in London, with people expected to line the route.

Once in London, her coffin will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The hearse will then take The Queen’s coffin to Buckingham Palace where she will stay for one night in the Bow Room, before making the journey to Westminster Hall, where The Queen will lie in state.

Members of the public lay flowers outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Pic: Getty Images)

What time does the flight leave Edinburgh?

The plane is expected to take off from Edinburgh Airport at 6pm and land at RAF Northolt, Ruislip just before 7pm GMT.

How long is the flight to London?

According to flight comparison website Skyskanner, a flight from Edinburgh to London, normally takes on average 1 hour, 22 minutes.

The flight taking Her Majesty’s coffin is expected to arrive in England sooner than that, with an estimated flight time of under one hour.

When will The Queen be lying in state?

The Queen will spend Tuesday (13 September) night at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday (14 September), the coffin will be taken on a procession to Westminster Hall, accompanied by the King, Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family.

Along the route, there will be gun salutes and Big Ben will toll when The Queen arrives at Parliament.

The procession will arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will perform a ceremony in honour of The Queen.

The coffin will lie in state for four days, with Westminster Hall opening to members of the public from 5pm GMT on Wednesday.

The Hall will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on the day of The Queen’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in Westminster Hall was the Queen Mother in 2002.

Over three days 200,000 people lined up to pay their final respects.