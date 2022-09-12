The late Queen’s coffin will lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today before being flown to London where it will lie in state

Members of the public across the UK will have the opportunity to see the Queen’s coffin ahead of her funeral on 19 September.

Her coffin will lie at rest in Edinburgh for 24 from today (12 September) and from 14-19 September it will lie in state in London.

What is lying at rest, how is it different from lying in state, and how can you see the Queen’s coffin - this is everything you need to know:

The Queen’s coffin is transferred from Balmoral

What does lying at rest mean?

Lying at rest is the period between a public figures death and their burial during which time the coffin is on display.

Because the Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland, she will lie at rest in Edinburgh for 24 hours, following the arrival of her coffin at the Palace of Holyrood House in the Scottish capital in the early hours of this morning.

It travelled on a six hour journey through Scotland from Balmoral to Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and finally to Edinburgh.

The coffin remained in the Throne Room overnight so that members of the palace staff could pay their respects.

This afternoon, the coffin will travel along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral where a service will be held.

The coffin will lie at rest at the cathedral for 24 hours and the public will have the opportunity to view it during that time.

Because the coffin is on display outside the Queen’s principal place of residence, it is said to be lying at rest.

Lying at rest is a little less formal than lying in state, and will take place over a shorter period, but both ceremonies look very similar.

What is lying in state?

Lying in state is very similar to lying at rest, with the key difference being the location of the coffin.

When the coffin is at the Queen’s primary residence, London, then it is lying in state. The Queen moved to Buckingham Palace after her accession to the throne in 1952 and it was her main residence for the rest of her life.

Lying in state is reserved for monarchs, queen consorts, and on very rare occasions, Prime Ministers.

The Queen Mother was the last person in the UK to lie in state following her death in 2002, and Winston Churchill was the last Prime Minister to have the honour, in 1965.

The Queen Mother lying in state in 2002

Prince Philip did not lie in state following his death in April 2021, according to his wishes for a funeral of minimal fuss.

During the ceremony of lying in state, the coffin is placed on a raised platform called a catafalque, and will be draped in a royal flag.

The Queen’s coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside Westminster Abbey from 5pm on Wednesday evening until 6.30am on the morning of September 19, the day of the funeral.

Westminster Hall will be open to the public 24 hours a day during this time so that mourners can file past.

Roughly 200,000 people attended Westminster Hall to see the Queen Mother’s coffin in 2002, it is expected that even more will come to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

How can you see the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral?

Mourners will have the opportunity to file past the Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral from 5.30pm on 12 September until 3pm the following day.

Large crowds and delays to public transport are expected and mourners should be prepared for long queues. Toilets will be available and mourners will be able to leave the queue briefly to use the facilities.

The queue to see the coffin will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows.

One wristband will be issued to every person in the queue, and those without wristbands will not be able to enter the cathedral.