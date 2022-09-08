Will Prince Charles move to Buckingham Palace when he becomes King?

Prince Charles is the next in line for the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Charles is the heir to the throne in the UK.

He is the oldest child of Elizabeth II and as such is the next in the line of succession.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the death of the Queen on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96, Prince Charles will ascend the throne and become king.

But will he move to Buckingham Palace when he becomes the monarch?

Here is what has been said:

Will Prince Charles move to Buckinham Palace when he is the king?

It had been speculated that Charles could remain at his current residence of Clarence House when he ascends to the throne.

One report claimed that he hoped to use the palace as an office or turn it into a museum with no members of the royal family in residence.

However according to The Times in February 2022 it has been stated that he was planning on moving into Buckingham Palace because of the importance of living in “the flat above the shop”.

The source added: “There is no question about it. HRH’s view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ. This has never been in doubt.”

Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

How long has Buckingham Palace been residence of the monarch?

Buckingham Palace is the administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

The site was first built as a town house called Buckingham House and was built for the Duke of Buckingham in the early 1700s.

It was aquired by King George III in 1761 to be a private residence for Queen Charlotte.

During this time it was known as The Queen’s House.

It was enlarged in the 19th century by architects John Nash and Edward Blore.

They designed and built three wings around a central courtyard.

Buckingham Palace became the official residence of the monarch in 1831 with the accession of Queen Victoria in 1837.

Will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge move?

Due to Prince Charles’ intention to move into Buckingham Palace after he becomes king, it could result in a reshuffle in other royal residences.

It would allow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who would become the next Prince and Princess of Wales, to move to Windsor or Clarence House.

Full list of royal residences in the UK

The British royal family have a number of royal residences across the country including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Clarence House.

Here is a full list of these residences:

Buckingham Palace

Windsor Castle

Palace of Holyroodhouse

Hilsborough Castle

Sandringham House

Balmoral Castle

Craigowan Lodge

Clarence House

Highgrove House

Llwynywermod

Tamarisk House

Birkhall

Kensington Palace

Anmer Hall

Adelaide Cottage

Frogmore Cottage

St James's Palace

Gatcombe Park

The Royal Lodge

Ivy Cottage

Bagshot Park

Barnwell Manor

Wren House

Thatched House Lodge

Who is next in line for the throne after Charles?

Prince Charles is the current heir to the throne - as the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II.