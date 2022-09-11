The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its way from Balmoral through the Scottish countryside to Edinburgh, where the Queen will lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10am and made its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh in the early evening.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital, before her body is taken to London on Tuesday by RAF plane.

These 21 pictures show the Queen’s coffin departing Balmoral on the journey to Edinburgh, with thousands of people lining the route.

1. The Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral Castle The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

2. Heading through Ballater The hearse begins its journey through Ballater.

3. Members of the public pay their respects in Ballater Members of the public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven through Ballater.

4. Saluting as the hearse passes People salute as others gather in tribute as the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passes by.