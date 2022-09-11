Queen Elizabeth II: 21 poignant pictures showing the Queen’s coffin’s journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its way from Balmoral through the Scottish countryside to Edinburgh, where the Queen will lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The Queen’s coffin left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning (11 September) and made a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.
The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10am and made its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh in the early evening.
The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital, before her body is taken to London on Tuesday by RAF plane.
These 21 pictures show the Queen’s coffin departing Balmoral on the journey to Edinburgh, with thousands of people lining the route.
