Queen Elizabeth II: 21 poignant pictures showing the Queen’s coffin’s journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its way from Balmoral through the Scottish countryside to Edinburgh, where the Queen will lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

By Helen Johnson
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:36 pm

The Queen’s coffin left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning (11 September) and made a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10am and made its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh in the early evening.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital, before her body is taken to London on Tuesday by RAF plane.

These 21 pictures show the Queen’s coffin departing Balmoral on the journey to Edinburgh, with thousands of people lining the route.

1. The Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral Castle

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

2. Heading through Ballater

The hearse begins its journey through Ballater.

3. Members of the public pay their respects in Ballater

Members of the public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven through Ballater.

4. Saluting as the hearse passes

People salute as others gather in tribute as the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passes by.

