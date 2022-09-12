The King addressed 900 MPs and Lords in Parliament thanking them for their condolences to The Queen

King Charles III has made his first visit to parliament, where he gave an address paying tribute to The Queen.

The ceremony which saw formal condolences offered by MPs and Speakers of the Commons and Lords took place before the new monarch began his journey to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a touching speech, he honoured “the late sovereign, my beloved mother, the Queen”, accompanied by Camillia, the Queen Consort.

This is the first time the tradition of responding to condolences has been publicly shared and featured on TV.

Here’s everything you need to know about what King Charles III had to say.

King Charles III attends the Presentation of Addresses in Westminster Hall (Pic: Getty Images)

Why did King Charles III address parliament?

King Charles III addressed parliament for the first time since The Queen has died in a ceremony for members of parliament to offer their condolences.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat alongside other senior political figures at one side of the King’s throne.

The King’s address was given to over 900 MPs and Lords present, with the Lord’s Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith and the Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, leading the messages of condolences.

Parliament was suspended after the announcement of The Queen’s death, with MPs not set to return until after the state funeral on Monday 19 September.

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday (14 September), so members of the public can pay their respects.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall (Pic: Getty Images)

Whilst this ceremony marked Charles’ first address to parliament as King, he did stand in for The Queen, when he opened parliament, earlier this year.

That address was not given in the House of Commons, as monarchs are not allowed into the political chambers.

This tradition dates back to King Charles I in the 16th Century.

What did the King say?

Addressing parliament, the King described The Queen as “the late sovereign, my beloved mother”.

Quoting William Shakespeare, he reflected on the “weight of history” and said that parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy.”

The King said: “We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.”

He added: “As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all.”

The King said he would “faithfully follow” his mother’s “example of selfless duty” as King.

Adding: “While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.”

When was the last time a monarch addressed parliament?