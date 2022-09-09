How Camilla Parker Bowles went from mistress to Duchess then Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Camilla Parker Bowles has made an extraordinary transformation, from controversial beginnings as Charles’ mistress, to the newly-named Queen Consort
From royal mistress to The Duchess of Cornwall, and now Her Majesty Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, has seen a remarkable transformation over the years.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, 73, automatically became King.
Camilla, who is from London, now takes on the role of Queen Consort.
The Royal Family looks quite different from how it did at the Diamond Jubilee, 10 years ago.
Despite the fall of the Duke of York, the Sussex’s moving to the US and Prince Philip’s death -Queen Consort, Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall has remained a steady figure in the royal family.
There was a time when the thought of honouring Camilla with such a royal title would have been considered extremely controversial.
Camilla and Charles initially met in 1970 at a Polo match at Great Windsor Park, and they began a relationship, however, forces were pulling them apart and they broke up.
A few years later, Camilla married Army Cavalry officer, Andrew Parker Bowles, and they went on to have two children, Laura and Tom. Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, in 1981, and welcomed Prince William in 1982, and Prince Harry in 1984.
Although both were married with children, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were unable to stay away from each other, and were unhappy in their marriages.
They reportedly began having an affair in 1986.
When the affair was discovered, Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana, the Princess of Wales. They divorced, and Diana went on to candidly speak about the relationship in an infamous, 1995 BBC interview.
Princess Diana said: “There are three of us in this marriage, so it’s a bit crowded,” referring to the long-term affair with Camilla.
Following Diana’s death in 1997, it took a long time for the public to accept her, and when Charles and Camillia eventually married in 2005, the subject of her future title was a concern for many.
At the time, Camilla made it known that she did not want to be known as Queen Consort, even though it was the expected thing. Instead, she ‘intended’ to be known as Princess Consort, which has never been used as a title before.
As of today, Camilla is the most senior woman in the royal family, the woman who was reportedly once referred to as "that wicked woman" by the Queen following the affair with her son.
The stunning, yet seemingly controversial transformation has seen Prince Charles’ once-mistress, now become a popular member of the Royal Family - and the Queen Consort.
Over the years, the monarch seemed to warm to her second daughter-in-law, and they are said to have bonded over their mutual love of horses and dogs.
So much so, that in February of this year, the Queen announced that she would like her daughter-in-law to be given the title, Queen Consort, when the time came.
The Queen chose to share the significant announcement in her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation, she said: “it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
Camilla later revealed that she is “very honoured and very touched,” by finally receiving the public seal of approval.
Gradually, over the years she has dutifully attended countless royal engagements and represented the royal family as required. She’s also become focused on her charity work, where she’s been highlighting the issues of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
As well as that, she’s also commended for her public duty and endless devotion to her husband.
Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, will be crowned, beside Charles’s on his coronation, just as Queen consorts have been, throughout history.