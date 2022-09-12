The Foreign Office has warned that “unforeseen events” may mean flights are diverted from the intended airport of arrival

Disruption to travel is expected across a range of services next week as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

Planned national rail strikes that were due to take place on 15 and 17 September have now been postponed, but industry insiders are predicting disruption to flights later in the week, largely due to the arrival of heads of state.

Foreign heads of state and their spouses will be heading to London for the state funeral for QueenElizabeth II, due to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, and have been asked to arrive in the UK on commercial flights.

Some airlines and airports may choose to give staff the day off for the Queen’s funeral on 19 September (Photo: Adobe)

World leaders have been banned from using helicopters to get around “due to the number of flights operating at this time” and have been told they cannot use their own state cars to attend the funeral, and will instead travel in escorted coaches from a site in west London, according to leaked documents seen by Politico .

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised foreign leaders that London Heathrow airport will not be available for private flight arrangements or aircraft parking, and leaders who insist on travelling via private jet should instead arrive at “less busy airports” around London “where possible”.

Flight disruption is expected to primarily affect Heathrow and Stansted, and air traffic restrictions may be imposed at Heathrow as flights normally arrive over central London and take off over Windsor, where the Queen will be interred.

As for other passengers travelling from UK airports, the FCDO has warned that “unforeseen events may require commercial and private flights to divert from the intended airport of arrival.”

Are flights expected to go ahead?

Some flight disruption is expected at London and Edinburgh airports this week, but passengers should be notified of any changes in advance of travel. Elsewhere, scheduled flights should go ahead as normal.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “Operations are normal today and I can confirm there is no impact to the flight schedule.”

The spokesperson added that they were unable to confirm what operations would be like next week, but the picture should become clearer over the coming days.

Some airlines and airports may choose to give staff the day off for the Queen’s funeral on 19 September, with the government saying it expects employers “to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work”.

As such, airlines and airports may be running at reduced capacity, meaning flights could be affected if there are staff shortages.

Both British Airways and easJet are already operating hundreds of flights fewer than originally planned due to resourcing issues, so it is unlikely that extra flights will be put on.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Given our extensive flying schedule into and around the UK, we do not have any current plans to increase flying over the coming days.

“We are already operating up to 1,700 flights day, almost 300 operating into London, and 230 operating domestically each day.”

The budget airline has advised passengers who need to change their travel plans this week to phone their call centre.

A spokesperson added: “During this exceptional time, we recognise that some customers may need to change their travel plans and they can do so by calling our call centre [0330 551 5151] where staff will be able to use discretion to offer fee-free changes on a case-by-case basis.”

Loganair is also offering extra flexibility to customers with bookings during this period. The airline said in a statement: “We know at this extraordinary time, families and friends may wish to come together and reconsider their travel plans in the coming weeks.

“In light of these circumstances, Loganair is offering extra flexibility to customers with bookings for travel during this period:

“Should you wish to make a change to your travel date(s), you may do so free of charge and move to another flight date during the month of September.

“If you were due to attend an event that has been confirmed as rescheduled or cancelled, then you may request a credit voucher for the original value of the journey by completing this form. In this instance, you will be required to provide supporting documentation of a major event cancellation or rescheduling that you were due to attend.

“The quickest and easy way to make changes is online and our Customer Help Centre is extremely busy right now – so we kindly ask that you please only call us if you really need to.”

Edinburgh Airport to temporarily close its airspace

Edinburgh Airport will temporarily close its airspace on Tuesday (13 September) to ensure that the Queen’s coffin is transported to London safely.

The airport will remain open to passengers but the airspace closure will mean that some flights are grounded, delayed or cancelled during the afternoon, Edinburgh Live reports.

Loganair has warned that some services have been “re-timed or combined” and passengers due to travel on Tuesday are urged to check their flight details.

The airline said: “If you’re travelling with us to or from Edinburgh on Tuesday 13 September, some Loganair flights have been re-timed or combined due to closure of the airport during the late afternoon to enable HM The Queen’s final journey from Scotland to take place.

"If your flight is impacted, we will email you today using the contact details held in your booking. If your flight is operating as normal, please do be aware that there will be several road closures and likely more traffic than normal, so please allow extra time."