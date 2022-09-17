The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, with a private service held for the Royal Family at Windsor Castle

Hundreds of soldiers have taken part in procession rehearsals in Windsor in preparation for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The funeral service of the late monarch, who is currently lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony will be attended by over 2,000 world leaders and dignitaries, with the sermon being delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, but her final resting place will be in Windsor.

Preparation for her procession is already underway.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Windsor procession.

Hundreds of soldiers take part take part in a full ceremonial rehearsal of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in Windsor (Pic: Getty Images)

When is the royal procession in Windsor?

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11am.

After the service is over, the late monarch’s coffin will be driven by Royal hearse from London to Windsor.

The hearse will travel in a royal procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which will be lined by members of the armed forces.

When did the rehearsal take place?

Hundreds of soldiers took part in a rehearsal for the royal procession in the early hours of Saturday (17 September) morning.

The procession was led by mounted police officers, followed by members of the Life Guards carrying swords, as well as a pipe band dressed in tartan and members of the Household Cavalry.

Marching bands playing music and Grenadier Guards walking in two single-file lines, were seen arching alongside the hearse.

When the rehearsal was over Coldstream Guards and members of the Royal Navy were spotted marching down the High Street in Windsor towards Victoria barracks.

You can watch the footage of the rehearsal here:

Who are the Grenadier Guards?

The Grenadier Guards were seen walking in two single-files at either side of the hearse.

They are one of the most senior regiments in the British Army, recognised by their scarlet tunic and bearskin uniform.

Speaking to PA news agency, spectator Katharine Horsfall said: “It’s been quite a long wait to get to the bit that I really wanted to see which was quite beautiful really, so on the day I think it will be an amazing tribute to the Queen.

“A great send-off with all the pageantry that she so well deserves.”

Another member of the public, Helen Spencer, said: “It’s very emotional. I think the thump of the drums makes your heart beat kind of in rhythm and that goes right through, it gives you goosebumps.

Adding that she was: “Incredibly emotional, but very proud.”

What is the route for the Royal Windsor procession?

The Queen’s hearse will be led by royal procession into Windsor Castle.

The route will begin at the Castle, starting at the Shaw Farm Gate on Windsor’s Albert Road.

It will continue via the Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and end at the Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

A private service will be held for members of the Royal Family at 7.30pm at King George VI Chapel.

The Queen will be laid to rest within the chapel annex, alongside her mother, father and sister.