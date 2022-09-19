All railway lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires, Great Western Railway said

Around one million people are expected to visit the capital for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (19 September), with drivers warned to avoid driving in parts of London.

Road closures will be in force on the A4 and the A30 from 6am, with full closures in both directions after 10am, which are not likely to be lifted until the evening. Multiple closures on local roads along the A4 route will also be in place.

Mourners also face disruption on the railways on Monday, with train services at Paddington station already suspended.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires. One passenger said they were stranded on a train which was stationary outside Paddington for 30 minutes.

What are drivers advised to do?

People looking to drive around central, west and south-west London are advised to check before they travel, allow extra time for the journey and expect long delays.

Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We know London is going to be very busy tomorrow and advise everyone to check before you travel.

“If you can avoid driving in London tomorrow we strongly recommend you do so, as there are a significant number of road closures in place and journeys will take significantly longer than usual, especially in west London.”

Some road closures are expected to last into the evening.

TfL boss Andy Byford said: “We’re ready for probably one of the busiest days Transport for London has ever faced. It’s hard to say exactly how many additional people (will travel), but we’re preparing for potentially a million people just within the footprint of the royal palaces and Hyde Park.”

Mr Byford added that TfL is “leaving nothing to chance”, with non-essential meetings postponed and people from across the organisation working to ensure visitors can “get around the city”.

Which train journeys are suspended today?

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport. Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.

Meanwhile, lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train. This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital.

How are rail services affected?

Around 250 extra rail services will run, including some overnight trains, but Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy warned that trains will be “extremely busy”.

He said: “This is the biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we’re working closely with all train operators to run extra trains through the day and into the night.

“To help us provide the best possible experience and avoid lengthy queues at stations we’re asking people not to rush home after the funeral and the processions, but to take their time and experience London on this memorable day.”

Network Rail has postponed engineering work and is keeping its London stations open overnight to provide shelter for mourners struggling to get home. All-night trains are only serving limited destinations, mostly within the M25.

Stationary trains are being used as waiting areas in the early hours of the morning for people waiting to catch a train home, with priority given to elderly and vulnerable mourners.

Three Tube stations, Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner, will be closed for most of Monday morning to avoid being overcrowded.

Are airports affected?

More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing proceedings at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

The west London airport announced that 15% of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted.