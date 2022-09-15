The latest information on how bus, rail, air and road travel will be affected by the bank holiday on 19 September

Transport chiefs have confirmed bank holiday travel plans for rail, air and bus services on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Monday 19 September will be a bank holiday across the UK but huge numbers of people are expected to try to travel to London and Windsor to pay their respects, raising questions over what public transport will be running.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are currently pouring into London to attend the Queen’s lying in state, with more expected to arrive ahead of the funeral on Monday.

Bank holiday train service

Rail services are expected to run to a normal schedule on 19 September but travellers are warned that some routes will be far busier than usual (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Although rail operators normally run a reduced service on bank holidays, several train operating companies have confirmed that they will run a normal weekday service on Monday 19 September to help deal with the large number of people expected to travel. Some, including GWR also plan to put on additional services earlier and later in the day to help travellers get into and out of London. Off-peak restrictions will not apply on the bank holiday.

People hoping to travel to either London or Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest, are being warned to plan ahead, book travel in advance and expect services to be far busier than usual.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy said: “The transport industry is working hard to help people pay their respects in London and across the United Kingdom. Please make sure you check before you travel as we expect the road and transport networks to be busy.”

Rail companies have also said it will not be possible to view both the funeral in London and travel to Windsor on the same day and urged mourners to choose one location.

London Underground

TfL has said that Tube services will operate as normal during the national mourning and bank holiday but warned that they will be far busier than usual and temporary restrictions could be put in place to cope with overcrowding.

Some stations, especially around Buckingham Palace and Westminster will be busier than usual, and measures including queuing, closures, non-stopping trains or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be implemented at short notice.

Stations expected to be busier include: Westminster, Green Park, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Waterloo, St James’s Park, Lancaster Gate, Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford commented: “This is the biggest event and challenge that TfL has faced in its history, and we must rise to that challenge.

“I would urge all customers to check before they travel, using the TfL website or TfL Go app, as while we’re planning to run a normal service, there may be short notice changes and diversions as a result of the large number of people travelling and necessary road closures.”

Buses and coaches

Coach services into and out of London are expected to run on a normal schedule on bank holiday Monday but will not stop at London Victoria Coach Station. Most National Express services will terminate at Wembley Stadium instead of Victoria, while Megabus routes will start and end at Hillingdon.

Within London, most bus services will operate a full timetable but some are expected to be disrupted due to road closures. TfL has warned that due to road closures, some routes in central London, particularly in the Westminster area, will be diverted or will stop short of their destination and may be running a reduced service.

Flights

Flights to and from London Heathrow are expected to be disrupted on Monday.

British Airways cancelled 16 short-haul flights on Wednesday to “ensure silence” over the Queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday and Heathrow has told passengers to expect further changes on Monday 19 September.

A statement from the airport said: “Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

Road works suspended

Road works across England’s motorway network have been suspended until after the funeral to ease congestion on key routes.

National Highways has already paused planned works on the M25, M11, M3, M4 and M23 and plans to postpone all other scheduled closures throughout the bank holiday weekend.

It has also said that “where possible” existing road works will be removed from Friday 16 to Tuesday 20 September.

John McNeill, head of service delivery in the east of England for National Highways, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.