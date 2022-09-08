Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96

Tributes have begun to flood in for the Queen following her death.

A statement from Buckingham Palace reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Here is how the world has reacted to Queen Elizabeth II’s death:

King Charles III and Royal Family

Elizabeth II’s oldest son Charles, who has become the new King, has paid tribute to his mother.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website homepage has become a blacked-out landing page with the words: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10.

She said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted that he was “incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II”.

He added: “As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.

“On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty’s family during this sad time.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Queen’s death is a “terrible loss for us all”, adding: “We will miss her beyond measure.”

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: “Following the death of the Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the nation and the whole Commonwealth is united in deep mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which wass the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

“On behalf of the House of Lords, I extend our thoughts and prayers, first and foremost, to His Majesty the King and the other members of her family.

“Her Majesty’s supreme dedication to public service is unparalleled and her legacy will be eternal. Today the nation should reflect on the service she gave to the Crown and to her people, and to give thanks for her life.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We are all deeply mourning the profound loss of a great monarch, who served our country so faithfully all her life and who was loved the world over.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said the Queen had been on “sparkling form” when he last saw her a few months ago.

“The Queen has been part of my life for all of my life,” he said.

“We will mourn her. We will miss her. But our overwhelming sentiment will be of gratitude, profound, heartfelt and sincere thanks for what she did, what she stood for, for the life she lived and for what she gave us, her grateful subjects.

“Her reign was indeed glorious. And it was our great good fortune to have had her reign over us.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “The nation and the world mourns today in recognition of the extraordinary service of our Queen – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She served for 70 years with unrivalled grace, dignity and purpose.”

United States

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said the Queen was “more than a monarch” and that she “defined an era”.

A White House statement said: “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

“An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.

“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection – whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her platinum jubilee on their phones.

“She, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service.”

The US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said Americans are mourning the “sad passing” of the Queen, describing her as “a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom”.

“On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the royal family during this sad time,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

“Queen Elizabeth embodied the highest spirit of civic duty: earning the reverence of her people and the respect of the world.

“Her Majesty capably shepherded the United Kingdom through great turbulence and transition.

“Under history’s brightest spotlight, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, now and for generations to come.

“Personally, it was an honour to be on the Floor of the House during her historic address to the Congress in 1991 and to welcome her as Speaker on her important visit to the United States in 2007, which deepened the special relationship between our nations.

“May it be a comfort to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire royal family that Americans join them in prayer at this sad time.”

Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

“He added: “As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

Europe

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola tweeted: “Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all.

“The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond. She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace.”

France

French president Emmaunel Macron paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was “kind-hearted” and “a friend of France”.

He tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

India

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times.

She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise.

“My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

Ireland

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin conveyed his deepest sympathy following the death of the Queen.

Mr Martin said: “The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world.

“Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.

“The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era.

“Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.

“That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.

“Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen.

“In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.”

Mr Martin added: “To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign.

“Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she had learnt of the death of the Queen with “deep regret”.

She tweeted: “The British people will miss the leadership she gave as monarch.

“I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and wider family as they come to terms with their grief.

“I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community who will feel her loss deeply.

“Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation.”

Northern Ireland

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen had been a “steadfast and unshakeable head of state”.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Her gracious approach has been a constant throughout our lives.

“Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.

“I remember with fondness her speech in 2011 where she again referred to her Christian convictions and reminded us that forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and that ‘it can reconcile divided communities’.

“Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process.

“We are duty-bound to build on that foundation.

“The royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the United Kingdom.

“Her visits to my constituency in Royal Hillsborough invoke precious memories for the residents and for all of us, and I know her death will be felt acutely in that village.

“Today we pray for the royal family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother.”

Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.