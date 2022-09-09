Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne

The Nation has begun a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday (8 September).

She was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the time of her death.

A period of mourning has started in Britain and will continue until her funeral.

The exact date of her funeral has not yet been announced, but under Operation London Bridge plans it would take place 10 days after her death.

Tributes in the form of gun salutes and bell tolls will take place today (9 September) in tribute to the Queen.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where will gun salutes take place?

Gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park, Tower of London and at other stations today (9 September).

The gun salutes are scheduled to take place at 1pm,

We will update the article when more information is made available.

How many rounds will be fired during the gun salutes?

A 96 gun salute will take place at Hyde Park and Tower of London.

One round will be fired for every year of the Queen’s life.

The rounds will be fired 10 seconds apart.

A 96 gun salute will take place in Hyde Park on Friday. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Will gun salutes take place across the Commonwealth?

The Queen was not only the head of state for Britain, she was also the head of state for countries across the Commonwealth.

Including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A 96 gun salute is due to take place in Wellington, NZ, today (9 September).

Gun salutes have also been fired in Australia outside Parliament House in Canberra.

When and where will bells toll for the Queen?

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England at noon today (9 September).

The Queen was the head of the Church of England.

Bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London today.

How long is mourning period for the Queen?

There will be a 12-day mourning period for the Queen in the UK.

Flags are being flown at half-mast and books of condolence have been opened for people to pay their respects.

As the Queen died in Balmoral, her body will lie in Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, before being carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles’s Cathedral.

What is the timeline of the Queen’s mourning period?

According to Politico, each of these 12 days following the Queen’s death are known as ‘D-Days’ with events taking place to commemorate the late monarch and enact plans for Prince Charles’s accession as King.

What events are cancelled?

As a mark of respect some events and activities will be cancelled until after the Queen’s funeral.

The BBC will suspend all standard programming and offer coverage of the event.