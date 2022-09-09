The Premier League have confirmed that this weekend’s fixtures will be postponed following The Queen’s death

It was confirmed by The Royal Family yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, after reigning for 70 years.

The Queen’s doctors had been concerned for Her Majesty’s health and she had been put under medical supervision while staying at her house in Balmoral, however it was announced at 6:30pm that she had ‘died peacefully’ on Thursday afternoon.

As the UK enters a period of national mourning, many major events have been cancelled as a mark of respect - with the BMW PGA Championship golf event at Wentworth immediately suspended following the news.

Other sports including the Premiership Rugby Cup, Friday’s horse racing and the cycling’s Tour of Britain have been suspended, however the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza is set to go ahead.

It has now also been confirmed that Premier League and EFL fixtures will be rescheduled and is likely to return next week.

The news has raised plenty of questions for football fans, while Fantasy Premier League players are also unsure on what will happen if upcoming matches are moved.

Here is everything you need to know...

Have Premier League fixtures been postponed?

Tonight’s EFL fixtures involving the Championship’s Burnley and Norwich City and League Two’s Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County were already confirmed to be postponed yesterday, and the Premier League and the EFL have now followed it up this morning with confirmation that all fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled.

It was confirmed this morning that it will be up to each individual organisation as to whether football continues as normal, with the Premier League holding an emergency meeting at 11am to make a final decision.

The Premier League then announced the postponement in a statement, reading: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

Meanwhile, official guidance recommends that sporting bodies do consider postponing events on the day of the Queen’s State Funeral - which is likely to go ahead on either Sunday 18th September or Monday 19th September.

The Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday 18th September are:

• Brentford vs Arsenal

• Everton vs West Ham

• Man United vs Leeds United

• Chelsea vs Liverpool

What happens to FPL?

Following the confirmation of this weekend’s postponements, FPL players may be wondering what happens with their points if no matches are to take place - as well as those games on the potential day of the funeral.

Following the news, the Fantasy Premier League have addressed players via social media.

Here are the changes to FPL in line with the postponements:

• Gameweek 7 will roll over with no points scored

• Triple Captain, Bench Boost & Free Hit Chips activated for GW7 will be reinstated. Wildcards will roll into the next Gameweek

• For managers who took a points hit for additional transfers, their scores will reflect the points they lost

• In H2H league matches, if neihter manager made transfers incurring points deductions that GW, then the matches will be drawn and managers will earn one point each